Another dry, warm weekend in store for Maine

The trend of sunny Sundays continues this weekend.

MAINE, USA — Listen up, everyone! Grab the SPF, make your beach plans, and get ready to soak up more sun.

This weekend is trending to be gorgeous yet again. The stretch of warm, dry weekends has been incredible so far this summer. Might as well keep it going straight into the fall!

It's a pretty stark contrast compared to last summer. It felt like dry days were few and far between, and they almost always happened during the week.

Not this year, though! There is only one hang up in the forecast right now, and that happens at the coastline on Saturday morning.

Overnight, clouds thicken up as a few showers pass through. Most of the rain will miss Maine to the south, but some coastal communities could get some welcomed showers.

Elsewhere, dry air will be locked in place.

This all wraps up pretty early in the day. Afternoon beach plans should be totally fine. A few pop-ups are possible inland and in the mountains, too, but most hikers will not have to worry.

Temperatures will end up back in the 80s. Some spots along the Canadian border will be closer to 70°.

Expect a breeze in the afternoon, too.

Sunday will be the nicer of the weekend days, with no showers to worry about.

Highs on Sunday will jump back into the 80s with less of a breeze and even more sunshine.