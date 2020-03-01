MAINE, USA — A weak storm is on the way this weekend and snow will be making a return. Overall, this will not be nearly as much snow as the last one, but it will be enough for some slick roads as snow showers move in.

Let's start off with a timeline of what to expect.

Saturday morning starts off quiet. A handful of rain showers are possible, but it takes a little while for the colder air to funnel in.

As moisture builds and cold air takes over, the rain showers that move in transition over to snow. Expect things to become a bit unsettled heading into Saturday afternoon, with widespread snow showers overnight into Sunday.

The snow showers move east through the morning on Sunday and eventually wrap up on Sunday afternoon. The images below show how snow spreads through the state on Saturday and into Sunday.

This is the timing for snow on Saturday night.

NEWS CENTER Maine

This is the snow timing for Sunday morning. The storm wraps up quickly on Sunday.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Overall, this is a quick system and is not all that strong. The forecast totals will not be a blockbuster event by any means. Even small amounts, though, are enough to make it a bit slick.

The highest amounts will likely be in the western mountains near the New Hampshire border with a secondary maximum Downeast.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Take a look at road conditions across Maine as this system rolls through. Friday night and Saturday morning look good. Any precip Saturday morning will fall as rain.

Road conditions will not be great Saturday night and Sunday morning, but they could definitely be worse.

NEWS CENTER Maine

It's Saturday night and Sunday morning that will be slick. Church services and other Sunday events could feel the impacts of this system.

If that's not enough for you, the pattern looks relatively active. There is a chance for another storm on Wednesday. It's still a bit far out, but it looks more potent than this system. And if that isn't enough for ya, there could be another one looming after that.

