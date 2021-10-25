A two-day Nor'easter will drop heavy rain with gusty wind on Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — And away we go.

After weeks of dry and mild conditions, the weather pattern has abruptly turned. We are looking at two possible storms this week, both capable of big rain and wind. The first is just now starting to develop to our west. It's an area of low-pressure rippling along a front. As it moves east, it will get captured by the jetstream and the storm will rapidly strengthen into a Nor'easter stalling off of Southern New England Tuesday and Wednesday.

By tomorrow morning, a low-level jet will start directing bands of rain into the New England coast. That river of heavy rain will hang over coastal Massachusetts through the day before it begins to pivot north up the New Hampshire Seacoast and into Southern Maine Tuesday night.

The rain will fall heavily through the night, finally tapering off midday Wednesday. Flooding is likely in Southern New England but we may survive unscathed in most of Maine. However, Southern Maine needs to remain on guard. Some of the heavy bands could cause drainage flooding.

The pressure gradient from the strong low near Long Island to the strong high in Canada will be big creating gusty winds from the northeast. The threshold for power outages is lower this time of year because trees are still holding their leaves and the ground is soft and wet.

The wind will peak Tuesday night with gusts around 40 mph. That may be strong enough for power outages, especially along the coast and in southern Maine.

The weather turns nice again for the end of the week with the storm sliding away and high pressure nosing in. But another potent rain event is possible over the weekend.