Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday?

Another powerful storm will blast through the Northeast on Friday with lots of rain and wind. Power outages are a concern.

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews are still in the process of restoring power to many homes in Maine following the heavy, wet snow we received over the weekend. Tranquil weather will aid that restoration effort. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas.

A mid-level bowling ball will barrel through the Midwest and spin up a strong surface low Thursday and Friday. The redevelopment won't happen off the coast (like the last storm), thus cold air won't get trapped and only small amounts of wintry precipitation will occur at the start before a changeover to rain. We'll be on the warmer side of the storm where the dangerous low-level jet is located, leading to several hazards.

PRECIPITATION:

The sub-tropics will be open for business. The jetstream will dig south, tapping the warm waters from the Gulf of Mexico to the Bahamas. Deep moisture will be guided north and large amounts of precip will fall over about a 12-hour period.

As it arrives pre-dawn on Friday, there will be enough cold air for it to start as snow or a mix away from the coast. I'm hopeful that the mountains will be able to hang on long enough to pick up 3-6" of snow to help maintain their base. But most areas will only see a little bit and quickly flip over to rain as the damming high weakens and strong southeasterly winds chew it away with mild air.

It really is going to pour, perhaps 2-3" of rain. Add in snowmelt and rivers will rise quickly and need to be watched. We'll definitely have drainage issues, making driving hazardous in the downpours.

WIND:

I've had a few people ask if this storm will be similar to the historic windstorm we had back in October 2017. That storm knocked out power to 400,000. Rest assured, that's not going to happen. Temps in October are still mild enough to make it easy for jetstream winds to make it down to the surface. Also, most of the oak trees still had their leaves back then, which makes trees and limbs heavier and easier to crack.

Now I'm not saying we go unscathed. I'm expecting a lot of outages again. That wind direction out of the southeast won't do us any favors. Also, even though it's December, we still may crack the protective low-level cold inversion, and gusts may top 60 miles per hour. The most susceptible locations will be the coastline and higher elevations.

TIDES:

The timing is terrible for a number of reasons, including our tidal situation. The new moon on Friday will be pulling on our tides, creating some of the highest of the month. I'm most concerned with the Friday morning tide at 10:16 a.m. Flood stage in Portland Harbor is 12' and that tide is already at 11'3". It won't take much to get minor splash-over and flooding of wharves and vulnerable areas.

Right now, I'm expecting the core of the low-level jet and corresponding strongest onshore wind gusts to occur in the afternoon. But if the system speeds up a bit, bigger flooding and coastal issues can be expected. Stay tuned.