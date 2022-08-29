Weather Blog: Gusty winds primary threat for Maine storms on Tuesday

Gusty winds are the primary threat well away from the Maine coast on Tuesday as storms move across the state.

MAINE, USA — A level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather is up for a part of inland Maine on Tuesday. As a warm front lifts northward into New England, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will fire up in Maine.

From Coos County, New Hampshire, through the western mountains of Maine, and ending at the County is where the threat is greatest.

The strong-to-severe thunderstorms will begin from 2 p.m. through the early evening.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast with that timeline:

Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat with any severe thunderstorm on Tuesday. It is a low threat, but I certainly can't rule out plenty of lightning with torrential downpours even if the storms don't make it to severe limits.

Check my Facebook and Twitter pages for updates tonight and tomorrow to find out the latest on the severe threat.