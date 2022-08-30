Weather Blog: Large cold front to bring 'unofficial' end to summer in Maine

Soon Mainers can turn off the air conditioning and open the windows with a fall preview on the way.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — Mainers aren't used to feeling this level of humidity at the end of August. The map is showing red with tropical air being funneled into northern New England around a Bermuda high-pressure system.

Nearly all of Maine is in the "soupy" air right now, and that will continue overnight. For anyone fortunate to have air conditioning or a dehumidifier, it will be on all night long from Portland to Presque Isle.

However, that is all about to change as a strong cold front is on the way to bring much-needed relief from the heat.

The front will be through by Wednesday night, and much drier air will be moving into all of New England by Thursday. This means Mainers can open the windows and enjoy the air once more.

Here's a closer look at the timeline:

What it will feel like for the rest of the week as Mainers approach the unofficial end of summer on Labor Day weekend?

This will be perfect for all of the grilling and outdoor activities as everyone turns the page on August and begins September in Maine.

To see my extended outlook on fall, visit my Facebook and Twitter pages.