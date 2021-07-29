Waterspout confirmed near Cape Porpoise

A brief waterspout happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday off the coast of Cape Porpoise

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — A waterspout was spotted near Cape Porpoise, Maine around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

A batch of showers was moving through the area at the time, which NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Mike Slifer posted about on Twitter.

Twitter user Chris Mayo, whose handle is @ThisisMayo, responded with a picture of the waterspout.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Gray went back through some of the radar data. According to NWS Gray, the radar did pick up on some rotation near Cape Porpoise around the time that this was reported, confirming that it was a waterspout in the picture.

There have been no reports of damage or injury related to this event.

Taken from Cape Porpoise looking south. Appeared to be a water spout. Only lasted about 7 minutes. pic.twitter.com/nFlAYn58dM — Chris Mayo (@ThisisMayo) July 29, 2021

The picture above from Holly Gordon shows the same storm from a different angle. The waterspout is visible in this photo, too.