GRAY, Maine — The U.S. National Weather Service in Gray, Maine has issued a fire warning for Monday, April 6. 

The weather service warns there will be an increased risk for the spread of fires because of a combination of low humidity, warm temperatures, and winds.

Temperatures are expected to reach in the 50s and low 60s, and winds will reach 15-20 mph.

Below is a map the U.S. National Weather Service Gray posted on their Facebook page of the humidity across the state on Monday. 

Low humidty map for Monday - April 6
U.S. National Weather Service Gray, Maine

To find out more information regarding fires, the U.S. Weather Serice Gray has a page located at:

https://www.weather.gov/gyx/FireWeather 

