GRAY, Maine — The U.S. National Weather Service in Gray, Maine has issued a fire warning for Monday, April 6.

The weather service warns there will be an increased risk for the spread of fires because of a combination of low humidity, warm temperatures, and winds.

Temperatures are expected to reach in the 50s and low 60s, and winds will reach 15-20 mph.

Below is a map the U.S. National Weather Service Gray posted on their Facebook page of the humidity across the state on Monday.

U.S. National Weather Service Gray, Maine

To find out more information regarding fires, the U.S. Weather Serice Gray has a page located at:

https://www.weather.gov/gyx/FireWeather

RELATED: Maine Forest Rangers investigating cause of wildfire in Bar Harbor

RELATED: A study says alien grasses are causing increased US wildfires

RELATED: Smokey Bear celebrating 75th birthday