(AP) — Utility crews are restoring power to hundreds of homes and businesses that lost power during severe thunderstorms in Maine.

Powerful thunderstorms swept across parts of the state in the late afternoon and evening on Tuesday, knocking down trees and electrical wires. CMP said more than 1,500 homes and businesses remained without power Wednesday morning.

Tree damage, lightning strikes, and some power outages also were reported in part of New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service said more thunderstorms could form Wednesday evening. But meteorologist Tom Hawley said the storms aren't expected to be as severe.

Ozone levels are out of the danger zone and the temperature is dropping compared to Monday and Tuesday, when it hit 93 both days in Portland. Hawley said humidity will be lower by Friday.

