ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dorian has strengthened to become a hurricane as it churns its way near Puerto Rico. From there, there is a growing risk of potential impacts to the Bahamas and Florida.

The bottom line is this: Hurricane Dorian now is forecast to be at least a major, Category 3 storm somewhere -- possibly off Florida's east coast -- this weekend. The time is now to begin reviewing your hurricane plan and, when necessary, acting on it.

The storm is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, with higher gusts, and it is moving to the northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Dorian is located about 45 miles northwest of the island of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Minimum central pressure, an indicator of the storm's strength, is 997 mb.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Vieques and Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the British Virgin Islands. A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico.

According to 10News meteorologist Grant Gilmore, it's likely Dorian will become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches Florida or the southeastern United States this weekend or early next week. The current cone of uncertainty track for Dorian includes the Tampa Bay region, South Florida and the Jacksonville area.

It's too early to say how Dorian could affect any of those areas, but at this point, it's possible Dorian could make landfall somewhere along the state's east coast by early Monday morning.

There still are plenty of chances the track shifts or the storm's intensity changes.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

