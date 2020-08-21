Laura continues to weaken as it moves through the nation's mid-section, after making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

WASHINGTON — Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana around 2 a.m. (EDT) Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and gusts up to 185 mph.

DMV Impacts:

Now that Laura is over land, the storm is in a weakening phase. Laura will no longer be a hurricane or tropical storm when it arrives in the D.C. area, but it will increase our threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Some flooding is possible. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out especially in southern Virginia.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the DMV in the "Slight Risk" category for severe weather Saturday.



The critical timing for heavy rain will be mid-morning through sunset on Saturday.





Rain totals Saturday will range from just under 0.5 inches to nearly 2-inches.

The WUSA 9 Weather Team will monitor any changes to the track of Laura in our area. Please check back for updates.

Laura now a Tropical Depression:



Laura is now a tropical storm with winds up to 35 mph. The storm will continue to weaken over the next several hours, but still produce hazardous weather.

The storm has triggered flash flood warnings and tornado warnings as it continues to move north though Louisiana. It has moved through Lake Charles and now in northern Louisiana.

This is the radar form 11:30 p.m. Wed to 5:30 a.m. Thu as Laura made landfall over southwest Louisiana.

Laura was considered a major hurricane at landfall. A major hurricane is Category 3 and above with winds of 111 mph and stronger. A Category 5 hurricane has winds of 157 mph and stronger.

Here is the latest advisory of Laura from the National Hurricane Center:

Here is the latest forecast discussion from The National Hurricane Center: