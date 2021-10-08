Tropical Storm Fred expected to be named Tuesday, Florida in cone of uncertainty

It is too early to say what impacts the Tampa Bay area could experience. The storm is forecast to move over the Caribbean islands, which will limit development.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following a lull in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are once again heating up.

The National Hurricane Center issued advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six late Monday evening for an area of disturbed weather located east of the Lesser Antilles.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, hurricane center forecasters anticipate this area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure system to develop into Tropical Storm Fred sometime Tuesday morning.

The system is currently about 330 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico moving at 17 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is expected to gradually strengthen during the next day or so and become a tropical storm Tuesday morning. The system is then expected to weaken somewhat Wednesday as it passes over Hispaniola.

Tropical storm warnings have gone up for portions of the Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the southern coast of the Dominican Republic, given tropical storm conditions could threaten these areas.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Martinique and Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius, the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas.

The track of the system will greatly determine its status through the second half of the week into the weekend. Tracking over or near the mountainous islands of the Caribbean is expected to contribute to limiting its development.

That said, as the disturbance moves north of Cuba into the weekend, it could bring an increased chance for showers and storms to Florida. It is still too early, however, to nail down specific details regarding what the disturbance will bring a few days down the road, much less who will see those impacts.

Right now, it's important to just keep checking back on the latest forecast to see how the system evolves as it tracks through the Caribbean over the next few days.

The phrase “potential tropical cyclone” is actually relatively new terminology from the NHC. It was created in 2017 to identify areas of disturbed weather close to land that are expected to become tropical cyclones.

A tropical cyclone is either a depression, storm or hurricane with a well-defined center of circulation at the surface. If winds hit at least 39 mph, it becomes a tropical storm. Once winds hit at least 74 mph, it becomes a hurricane.