MAINE, USA — New year, same storm. The list below is a breakdown of snow totals across Maine. It is listed by county with towns underneath. These lists are courtesy of NWS Gray and NWS Caribou.

...Androscoggin County...

1 S Auburn 13.5 in 1228 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

1.8 W Lisbon Falls 10.8 in 0700 AM 12/31 COOP

4.0 SE Poland 10.6 in 0700 AM 12/31 COOP

2 WNW Auburn 10.5 in 0311 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

2 N Auburn 10.5 in 1207 PM 12/31 Public

1 N Lewiston 10.5 in 1159 AM 12/31 Public

Lisbon 0.6 S 10.5 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

2 E Lewiston 9.0 in 0653 AM 12/31 Trained Spotter

2 E Lewiston 7.0 in 1251 PM 12/31 Public

Winthrop 9.4 W 7.0 in 0500 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Turner 6.5 in 0700 AM 12/31 COOP

Livermore Falls 1 E 5.0 in 0700 AM 12/31 COOP

...Aroostook County...

Blaine 10.8 in 0933 PM 12/31 Public

2 ESE Houlton 10.5 in 0830 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

North Amity 10.0 in 0924 PM 12/31 Public

Houlton 9.5 in 0435 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

Westfield 8.0 in 0430 PM 12/31 Public

1 SSE Ashland 7.8 in 0617 PM 12/31 Public

1 WNW Presque Isle 7.0 in 0529 PM 12/31 NWS Employee

3 NE Mapleton 6.5 in 0939 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

1 N Caribou 5.8 in 0700 PM 12/31 Official NWS Obs

Madawaska 3.0 in 0531 PM 12/31 Public

Fort Kent 3.0 in 0355 PM 12/31 Public

Lille 2.7 in 0615 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

...Cumberland County...

3 SSE Gorham 14.2 in 0903 AM 12/31 Trained Spotter

Portland - N Deering 13.5 in 0200 PM 12/31 NWS Employee

Gorham 13.0 in 1155 AM 12/31 Public

South Portland 1.7 S 13.0 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Portland Jetport 12.9 in 0100 PM 12/31 ASOS

1 N Cumberland 12.8 in 1251 PM 12/31 NWS Employee

Cumberland Center 4.4 NW 12.5 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

2 WSW Falmouth 12.3 in 0822 AM 12/31 NWS Employee

Falmouth 12.0 in 1011 AM 12/31 Public

Freeport 12.0 in 1203 PM 12/31 Public

2 NW Falmouth 11.8 in 0653 AM 12/31 Trained Spotter

2 S Gorham 11.8 in 1020 AM 12/31 Public

Yarmouth 1.8 E 11.8 in 0730 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Raymond 11.6 in 1012 AM 12/31 Public

Gray NWS Office 11.3 in 0100 PM 12/31 Official NWS Obs

New Gloucester 3.0 SE 11.2 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

1 S South Portland 10.8 in 1018 PM 12/30 Cocorahs

1 SSW Brunswick 10.5 in 0626 AM 12/31 Trained Spotter

Casco 10.3 in 1158 AM 12/31 Public

1 SSW Standish 10.3 in 0940 AM 12/31 Cocorahs

Brunswick 10.0 in 1042 AM 12/31 Public

1 W Freeport 10.0 in 0819 AM 12/31 NWS Employee

1 ESE Raymond 10.0 in 0200 PM 12/31 Public

Sebago 2.4 ESE 10.0 in 0755 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Cumberland 9.1 in 1141 PM 12/30 Public

Brunswick 8.0 in 0950 PM 12/30 Public

...Franklin County...

Weld 4.8 in 0321 PM 12/31 Public

Farmington 1 NNW 3.7 in 0700 AM 12/31 COOP

0.9 E New Sharon 3.7 in 0700 AM 12/31 COOP

Carrabassett Valley 3.5 in 0700 AM 12/31 COOP

New Sharon 2.0 NW 3.5 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Rangeley 1.5 in 0600 AM 12/31 COOP

2.1 NW Rangeley 1.2 in 0600 AM 12/31 COOP

...Hancock County...

2 S Bucksport 4.3 in 1240 PM 12/31 Public

1 ENE Orland 4.3 in 1214 PM 12/31 Public

Blue Hill 4.1 in 1216 PM 12/31 Public

Castine 3.5 in 0930 AM 12/31 Public

4 NW Ellsworth 3.5 in 0332 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

East Surry 3.4 in 1030 AM 12/31 CO-OP Observer

Orland 3.0 in 0100 PM 12/31 Public

1 SE Ellsworth 3.0 in 0922 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

3 SW Trenton 1.8 in 0253 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

...Kennebec County...

Gardiner 5.8 in 0210 PM 12/31 Public

Wayne 3.2 SSE 5.3 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Augusta 1.5 WSW 5.0 in 0645 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Hallowell 4.8 in 0854 AM 12/31 Public

1 NE Augusta 4.3 in 0339 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

Vassalboro 3.5 in 1205 PM 12/31 Public

3 W Vassalboro 3.5 in 1019 AM 12/31 Public

Sidney 2.6 NNW 3.0 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Winslow 2.6 in 0744 AM 12/31 Public

...Knox County...

Union 3.0 NW 5.0 in 0800 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

4 SW Hope 4.7 in 1116 AM 12/31 Trained Spotter

Camden 4.0 in 1043 AM 12/31 Public

Union 3.0 W 4.0 in 0653 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Union 2.1 NNE 3.5 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

1 SE Appleton 2.0 in 1145 PM 12/30 Trained Spotter

Rockport 2.8 SW 2.0 in 0900 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Rockland 1.4 E 1.8 in 0630 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

...Lincoln County...

Westport Island 2.2 SSW 9.0 in 0800 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Dresden 1.5 NW 7.1 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Boothbay 6.0 in 1145 AM 12/31 Public

Newcastle 2.1 SW 6.0 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

...Oxford County...

Bethel 6 SSE 13.5 in 0645 AM 12/31 COOP

1 W Otisfield 10.5 in 0216 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

Hartford 1.4 N 7.4 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Dixfield 9.0 S 7.0 in 0900 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

...Penobscot County...

1 SSW Lakeville 5.0 in 0358 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

1 SW Orono 4.0 in 0513 PM 12/31 Public

3 NW Howland 4.0 in 0354 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

2 WNW Bangor 3.6 in 0711 PM 12/31 FAA Contract Obs

1 ENE Glenburn 3.6 in 0526 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

1 NE Bangor 3.5 in 0530 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

1 NNW Orono 3.0 in 0532 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

...Piscataquis County...

3 NNE Greenville 4.0 in 0726 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

3 N Greenville 4.0 in 0724 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

1 NNW Abbot 4.0 in 0447 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

...Sagadahoc County...

2 ENE Brunswick 12.3 in 0837 AM 12/31

Bath 1.1 WSW 12.0 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Topsham 3.7 NE 10.3 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

...Somerset County...

1 ENE Madison 4.0 in 1205 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

North New Portland 0.3 WSW 3.0 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

4 NE Rome 3.0 in 1145 AM 12/31 Public

1.9 S Harmony 2.0 in 0700 AM 12/31 COOP

Jackman 2.0 in 0319 PM 12/31 Public

Palmyra 3.5 NW 1.8 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

...Waldo County...

Belmont 2.7 SSE 4.5 in 0630 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Prospect 2.6 W 2.4 in 0630 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Winterport 2.9 N 1.9 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

...Washington County...

Princeton 6.5 in 0845 PM 12/31 Public

3 NNE Cooper 4.0 in 0417 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

1 ESE Meddybemps 4.0 in 0118 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

1 WSW Charlotte 3.5 in 0927 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

Pembroke 2.7 in 1230 PM 12/31 Public

4 E East Machias 1.8 in 1042 AM 12/31 Trained Spotter

Cutler 1.5 in 1215 PM 12/31 Public

Jonesport 1.5 in 1250 PM 12/31 Public

Eastport 1.3 in 0956 AM 12/31 Trained Spotter

...York County...

2 SE Waterboro 16.0 in 1018 AM 12/31 Public

2 ESE Goodwins Mills 14.8 in 1102 AM 12/31 NWS Employee

5 NNW Acton 14.5 in 1258 PM 12/31 Public

4 SSE Hollis 13.4 in 0338 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

2 N Waterboro 12.0 in 1013 AM 12/31 Public

5 NW Hollis 11.9 in 0935 AM 12/31 NWS Employee

Cornish 5.6 ESE 11.8 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Kennebunk 1.8 WNW 11.7 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

North Waterboro 1.2 NE 11.5 in 0730 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Sanford 11.5 in 1012 AM 12/31 Public

Shapleigh 11.5 in 1055 AM 12/31 Public

Acton 2.7 NW 11.4 in 0530 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

North Berwick 5.3 W 10.7 in 0730 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Biddeford 10.5 in 0930 PM 12/30 Public

2 NE Kennebunk 10.3 in 0939 PM 12/30 Trained Spotter

Biddeford 1.5 NNE 10.0 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Old Orchard Beach 9.2 in 0342 PM 12/31 Trained Spotter

Kennebunkport 7.8 in 0242 PM 12/30 Public

1 NNE Saco 7.4 in 0640 PM 12/30 Amateur Radio

York 5.2 N 7.4 in 0700 AM 12/31 COCORAHS

Cape Neddick 7.1 in 0703 PM 12/30 Public

2 NNW Saco 6.0 in 1027 AM 12/31 Trained Spotter

Take a look at the snow being put to good use in South Portland.

Have a safe and happy start to the new year.