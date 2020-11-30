Thousands without power as late November storm hits Maine

Central Maine Power is reporting more than 12,000 outages as of 6:30 p.m. Monday

MAINE, USA — As Keith Carson clings to the top of Two Lights Lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth to bring you the latest on the November storm Monday, Mainers across the state brace for power outages.

Thousands have already felt the effects of the high wind gusts.

Central Maine Power (CMP) is reporting more than 12,000 customers are without power as of around 6:30 p.m. Monday, while Versant Power shows four active outages affecting less than 100 customers. Outages are likely to increase as gusts strengthen up the coast.

NEWS CENTER Maine Meteorologist Jess Conley, who isn't on top of a lighthouse but standing by to track the storm, says winds are gusting up to 43 mph in Portland.

Gusting to 43 mph now in Portland and Bangor is gusting up to 33 mph!



Power outages likely tonight. #NCMwx pic.twitter.com/daU2HWj5SL — Jessica Conley (@MeteoroloJess) November 30, 2020

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fnewscentermaine%2Fvideos%2F993110894525943%2F&show_text=true&width=560" width="560" height="429" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

Jess says gusts up to 63 mph were recorded in coastal Massachusetts, and says Maine can expect wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph late Monday into early Tuesday.

Keith and Jess say Maine has the benefit of no leaves on the trees now, "so we can handle gusts to 50 mph better than we could a month or two ago." Gusts of this level lead to scattered outages, they say.

"However, if gusts do push up closer to 60 mph, outages would become widespread. So, power outages are expected. It's just a matter of how many."

Power companies say if the storm does cause widespread power outages, crews are ready.

You can prepare by:

Ensuring you have a supply of fresh water.

Stocking up on easy-to-make nonperishable food items.

Charging your cellphone and other electronic devices.

Preparing flashlights and a battery-operated radio in case you must shelter in place until it is safe to travel.

If you must travel, be watchful for flooding or pooling of water on roadways, as well as downed trees, branches, or power lines.

If you do lose power, keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as long as possible to preserve your food.

If you have a generator, review the manufacturer's guidelines to ensure you use it safely.

Keep track of CMP outages here.

Keep track of Versant outages here.

Follow NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologists on Twitter for all the latest weather-related updates:

And remember, you can share photos and videos of the storm from your community by using the Near ME tool of our mobile app. Just remember to be safe while doing so.