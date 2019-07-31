YORK, Maine — Storms were popping up around Maine and parts of New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon -- and some left a bit of damage in their path.

Around 4:30 p.m., a storm ripped through York, breaking some trees and taking down wires.

NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Jess Conley headed to the First Parish Cemetery in York Village to inspect the damage. There, a tree was snapped in half, blocking off a road.

Conley noted that she had seen a number of trees that had come down on the drive to the cemetery, including one that had fallen on a house and one on Long Sands Road that had taken down wires, effectively closing the road.

Conley said a similar storm came through the area about five years ago. At that time, the storm took down about 20 trees, according to people at the cemetery.

CMP crews were on their way to help repair some damage.

Viewers also shared pictures and videos with NEWS CENTER Maine of the damage in York. One woman, by the name of Carrie McKie, emailed the station a video of significant damage near a building (later identified as "The Yarn Sellar") from the "wicked storm".

The video portrays a number of branches from pine trees, scattered around a parking lot. A tall tree also appears to have fallen, as it sits on top of the building's roof. Other trees around the parking lot are snapped in half.

It is unclear from the video how much damage may have been caused to the building by the storm.

The same video was shared to "The Yarn Sellar" Facebook page, which McKie is affiliated with, according to her email signature. The video was captioned:

"We had a wild afternoon at the shop! We’re safe and the shop is okay too.

We hope to be open tomorrow morning at 10. "

The outbursts in York were only a part of the storms Maine saw July 31.

Jamie Bohanon shared a video to NEWS CENTER Maine via Facebook, showing ominous clouds moving over Pocomoonshine Lake in Princeton.

Another Facebook user, Katie Greene, shared a picture from Eliot, showing a handful of hail.

Katie Greene

Vicki Spear took a video inside of her car of marble-sized hail pelting her windshield, after she pulled over while heading toward Portsmouth on I-95.

Central Maine Power has said almost 10,000 people around the state are currently without power. Customers per county without power as of 6:54 p.m. are as follows: