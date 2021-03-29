Thousands of Mainers without power Monday due to strong winds

If you see storm damage in your area, please send us photos and videos via the Near ME tool on our mobile app

MAINE, USA — Thousands of people in Maine are without power Monday as strong winds rip across the state.

As of 12:30 p.m., Central Maine Power (CMP) is reporting about 31,000 customers without power and Versant Power is reporting about 1,000 customers in the dark.

The higher elevations in western Maine and New Hampshire will see the strongest wind gusts of 60 miles per hour or higher Monday. Most parts of Maine will see gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

CMP sent out a press release around 12:20 p.m., saying it has 200 internal lineworkers deployed, with assistance from an additional 180 contracted lineworkers and 218 tree workers.

“We are responding as quickly as we can with an emphasis on safety in the face of some very strong winds today,” Kerri Theriault, CMP’s director of electric operations, said in the release. “We understand how frustrating it is to be without power, especially when customers are seeing blue skies outside their window. Safety is our top priority and we are not able to send our lineworkers up in buckets when winds are dangerously high, like what we are seeing today. We will continue to make progress wherever and whenever we can, as quickly as possible.”

The wind is expected to begin to settle down Monday evening and, according to Meteorologist Todd Gutner, the next couple of days will be much quieter.

With winds forecasted to persist into Monday evening, CMP says it is likely that outages will continue to occur even while CMP makes progress on restoration efforts.

CMP is reminding customers to remember the following if they have lost power:

Stay away from downed lines. No line is safe to touch.

Turn off or unplug major appliance and sensitive electronics.

Never use range or outdoor stoves to heat your home.

If you need shelter or food, reach out to 211 for available resource.