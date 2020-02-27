MAINE, USA — Thousands of Maine residents are without power Thursday as strong winds hit the state.

As of 10:30 a.m., Central Maine Power reported that just over 19,000 customers were without power.

As of the same time, Emera Maine reported about 1,200 customers were without power.

As NEWS CENTER Maine Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner noted in his most recent forecast, between the wind along the coast and heavy, clingy snow inland, cracked limbs are inevitable and so are outages.

NEWS CENTER Maine will continue to update this story as updated numbers become available.