Thousands still without power in Maine after weekend nor'easter

CMP said some customers in Androscoggin and Oxford counties may not have power restored until as late as Tuesday.

Thousands of Mainers are still without power in the aftermath of the weekend nor'easter.

As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, Central Maine Power had reported more than 18,000 customers were still without power. Versant Power said the same was true of more than 2,000 of its customers.

Androscoggin and Oxford counties are seeing the most outages in CMP's coverage area, and the company said in a release Monday that some customers in these areas may not be restored until Monday or even Tuesday.

Kerri Therriault, CMP's senior director of electric operations, said CMP had restored power for more than 84,000 customers since early Saturday morning, and it's been a challenging process.

“And as the trees are still loaded with wet, heavy snow, we are having more limbs come down onto the system and heavy snow falling on vehicles and employees, a safety issue we need to manage and one that is causing even more outages," Therriault explained.

CMP said it ensured all schools have power.

Penobscot County is where the bulk of Versant's restoration efforts are still underway. The company said it expects to restore power to nearly all of its customers by 4 p.m. Monday.

CMP issued the following reminders for people who have lost power:

Stay away from downed lines. No line is safe to touch.

Turn off or unplug major appliance and sensitive electronics.

Never use range or outdoor stoves to heat your home.

If you need shelter or food, reach out to 211 for available resource.