Hurricane Ida makes landfall as a category 4 in Louisiana

We are tracking what will be the remnants of Hurricane Ida as the it moves into the Tennessee Valley Tuesday into Wednesday.

Hurricane Ida has made landfall in the southeastern coast of Louisiana near Port Fourchon around 11:55am Sunday. Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and Doppler Radar data indicate that Ida's maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 150 mph with a central pressure of 930mb.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings the remnants of Ida toward East Tennessee on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of now, it looks like the outer bands of the system could start to move into our region by Tuesday morning.

The most widespread impacts will come from the potential for heavy rain.

We could see 2"-4" of rain (with higher totals possible) and localized flooding will be a concern.

Gusty winds will also be possible, especially in the Mountains.

You may want to secure loose objects around your property and plan to avoid going to the Mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If the stronger outer bands end up moving over our area Tuesday, the potential for a few isolated tornadoes may also exist. *This will be dependent on a lot of factors so confidence is low at this time.*

As of now, it looks like the most impactful weather will happen on Tuesday with lingering showers and gusty winds expected Wednesday.

However...