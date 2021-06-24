Strawberry Moon, the last supermoon of 2021, will rise Thursday night

The skies should be clear in Maine Thursday night to see the first full moon of summer, and the last supermoon of 2021

MAINE, USA — In a fitting start to summer in Maine, Thursday night's Strawberry Moon will rise. It's the first full moon of the summer, but the last supermoon of 2021.

Visibility will be good in Maine with clear skies, so Mainers shouldn't have a problem catching a glimpse of the moon. The moon reached peak illumination at 2:40 p.m. but will be visible later Thursday evening when it rises.

In Maine, the moon will rise around 8:49 p.m. on the southeast horizon.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name "Strawberry Moon" originated with Algonquin tribes in eastern North America, who knew the June full moon as a signal to gather ripening fruit of wild strawberries.

This Thursday, the last supermoon of the year will have a sweet ending – it’s a Strawberry Moon! It's coined ‘Strawberry Moon’ because it signaled a time to gather the harvest of strawberries and other fruits. 🍓Get the details: https://t.co/6yaRFexegx pic.twitter.com/AuFO4UzY1b — NASA (@NASA) June 23, 2021

A supermoon is a full moon that appears larger than a typical full moon, due to it being close to Earth, according to the Almanac. By the Almanac's standards, Thursday night's moon doesn't meet the threshold to be designated as a supermoon, since it's more than 224,000 miles away from Earth.

"However, given that it’s only a couple thousand miles farther away than April and May’s supermoons, viewers won’t observe a perceptible difference," the Almanac explains. "The full Moon will still appear big and bright this month as long as we enjoy dark, clear night skies!"