Storms packing hail, lightning and strong winds impact Maine Saturday

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said lightning, heavy rain, and tornado warnings hit Maine Saturday afternoon

MAINE, USA — What started out as a bright sunny Saturday quickly shifted to tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings, and power outages for Mainers across the state.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for Kennebec, Lincoln, Somerset, Waldo, and Washington counties. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Knox and Waldo counties around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologists said that lightning, hail, and rain hit several areas across the state. Some areas experienced strong wind gusts that topped 60 miles per hour.

These storms caused power outages. As of 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Central Maine Power is reporting more than 8,200 customers without power and that number could grow as storms move across the area. Versant Power, which covers much of northern and Downeast Maine, reports 109 total customers affected by power outages as of 6:23 p.m.

POSSIBLE TORNADO FUNNEL CLOUD IN LINCOLNVILLE MAINE

Tornado Warning including Lincolnville ME, Hope ME until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/uwv2Z9wGIh — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) June 19, 2021

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the line of storms is stretched from Skowhegan to Litchfield at one point. He said the storms contained lightning, heavy rain, and strong gusts and/or hail.

This line of storms stretching from Skowhegan to Litchfield is now warned. Lots of lightning, heavy rain, and possible strong gusts and/or hail. Seek shelter if you are under this warning. These are moving toward Bangor and the Penobscot Bay #NCMwx pic.twitter.com/Zk68GzBRle — Mike Slifer (@MikeSliferWX) June 19, 2021

Below are some examples of images people across Maine have already sent to NEWS CENTER Maine.

PHOTO GALLERY OF HEAVY WEATHER IN MAINE SATURDAY: