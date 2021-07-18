Storm washes out some bridges, roads, floods basements across New England

Reports show the town of Richmond got 4.98 inches in a 24-hour period.

MAINE, USA — The heavy rainfall that hit New England washed out some roads and bridges and flooded basements.

A bridge in Brattleboro, Vermont, was completely washed out. The fire department said Brattleboro received about 2.5 inches of rainfall during Saturday afternoon and night. In New Hampshire, southwestern areas received over 3 inches of rain on Saturday.

WMUR-TV reports the town of Richmond got 4.98 inches in a 24-hour period. Flooded streets and power outages also were reported in Worcester, Massachusetts, and in parts of Rhode Island.