Storm knocks down tress, power lines in Bridgton

At least three homes were hit by falling trees, according to the town's fire chief.

BRIDGTON, Maine — A quick storm brought rain and strong winds to Bridgton leaving behind quite the mess for crews to clean up.

The first report of downed trees and power lines blocking roads came in just before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Bridgton Fire Chief Glen Garland.

"Along one of our small camp roads, there was a building struck by trees and a boat was also damaged," Garland told NEWS CENTER Maine.

He said his department received at least three reports of homes being hit by trees.

"The town crew, public works, along with the fire department got the roads opened up so there's no impediment to traffic there and there are some private roads that are still blocked with trees," the chief added.

Roads such as Morday Lane were still blocked by trees late Thursday night.

Central Maine Power was in the area working to restore power to impacted homes and businesses.