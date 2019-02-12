MAINE, USA — As the first significant snow storm of the season touches down in Maine, the cities of Portland and Bangor are reminding residents of their winter storm operations and parking regulations. Here are some reminders...

Portland:

All vehicles left on the street during a snow parking ban will be towed at the owner's expense. Only cash, VISA, Mastercard, or Discover Card will be accepted (no checks). If your vehicle is towed, the snow impound lot can be reached at 207-774-3025.

Residents able to park off-street should do so in order to allow crews to remove snow from the streets and emergency vehicles to travel as safely and efficiently as possible. If parking on the street, please park as close to the curb as possible to make it easier for snowplows to clear the street safely.

A list of updated parking bans can be found here. Snow ban parking lot options can be found here.

Bangor:

In the Downtown Parking Management District, parking on city streets is prohibited when a snow removal parking ban is in effect. Between the hours of 11 P.M. and 6 A.M., vehicles may be ticketed or towed at the owner's expense.

However, during a Downtown parking ban, vehicles may be parked from 5 P.M. and 7 A.M. under the Columbia Street Parking Deck or under the Pickering Parking Garage next to Kenduskeag Plaza West.

Outside of the Downtown Parking Management District, parking is prohibited on city streets between Midnight and 6 A.M. This will be in effect after the Public Works Director posts the first parking ban of the season through March 31.

In areas where parking is not regulated by signs, parking between the hours of 6 A.M. through Midnight is allowed on odd-numbered sides of the street on odd numbered days, and even-numbered sides of the street on even numbered days. Vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense.

RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast

RELATED: Tips to avoid falling victim to package theft this holiday

RELATED: How to find closing and delay listings on the NCM app and website