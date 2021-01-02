Bangor Public Works Department reiterates necessity of moving vehicles off streets ahead of storm

Bangor's downtown parking ban is in effect from 11 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Parking is prohibited on ALL city streets from midnight to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Public Works Department is preparing to take on what will likely end up being the biggest storm Maine has seen thus far this winter. Like many other cities across the state, residents should be aware of parking bans that are in place. If vehicles aren't moved from city streets, tickets will be handed out and vehicles will be towed.

“If they get off the street, it allows us to go through and do our cleanup and make the roads much more passable for residents," Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Huotari said.

Bangor's downtown parking ban is in effect from 11 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Parking is prohibited on ALL city streets from midnight to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“Either way, you really should have your vehicle off the street before you go to bed tonight," Huotari added.

(2/2) Keep in mind: parking is prohibited on city streets outside of Downtown Parking Mgmt District midnight-6a through Mar. 31. Vehicles left on streets may be ticketed & towed at owner's expense. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated! https://t.co/18hcAICghu #HeyBangor — City of Bangor, Maine (@CityofBangorME) February 1, 2021

It's all hands on deck for Bangor. Huotari said the city has some new plow drivers this winter who have fortunately been able to prepare for this storm with some of the smaller storms we've had so far.

“We actually have some new drivers, new plow folks on hand, and it’s been kind of nice because we’ve had some smaller storms to allow them to get out, get a little experience, see where the curbs are, see what their routes look like with a smaller amount of snow," Huotari said. "This one looks like a 24-hour event, looks like there’s going to be much more snow coming down overnight, looks like it’s going to be quite heavy."

Salt crews, plow crews, sidewalk crews, and downtown crews dedicated to Bangor's downtown parking district will all be responding to what the weather throws at them.