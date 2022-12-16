x
State police respond to multiple crashes on Maine Turnpike as storm arrives in Maine

Travel isn't expected to get any better as Friday progresses. The storm is expected to take its time moving into the rest of the state.
Credit: NCM

MAINE, USA — Maine State Police troopers have responded to more than two dozen crashes on the Maine Turnpike and Interstate 95 Friday as a nor'easter makes its way into Maine.

In a Tweet at 1:57 p.m., the agency said troopers had "responded to 25 crashes/slideoffs since 7:20 am and about 9 on the Interstate. Cars into guardrails, the woods and medians."

Fortunately, police said there had been either no injuries or minor injuries as a result.

Police urge drivers to use caution and take it slow on the roads.

Travel isn't expected to get any better as Friday progresses. The storm is expected to take its time moving into the rest of the state, which will leave many without any snow or rain until Friday afternoon or even evening.

Click here to read more about what to expect from this storm on Friday and Saturday.

Nor'easter causes flight delays and cancellations

