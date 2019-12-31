MAINE, USA — With wet and slippery weather conditions expected to continue throughout the day on Tuesday, Governor Janet Mills directed that all state of Maine offices close Tuesday, Dec. 31.

“With the winter storm continuing to bring heavy snow and mixed precipitation overnight into tomorrow evening, I have directed all State offices closed tomorrow,” Gov. Mills said. “I urge Maine people to avoid driving if possible and, if they must be on the roads, to exercise caution and to give road crews and first responders ample room as they work to keep us safe.”

RELATED: Snow ends just in time for 2020 to begin!

RELATED: Keith Carson Blog: What's up with this thundersnow?

RELATED: Two-day storm will drop over 10 inches of snow in parts of Maine