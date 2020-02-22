DENMARK, Maine — Denmark Fire Department received a call from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Warden Service to help search for a missing snowmobiler Friday moring.

The snowmobiler, a male, was last seen at JimBob's around 8:30 pm Thursday night. The overnight low temperature for the area was reported to be below -15° F.

A crew was dispatched a Polaris Ranger 6x6 that had snow tracks at 9:20 am Friday and located the man at 9:35 am on Trail D2, west of Bull Ring Rd.

The snowmobiler had gone off-trail and crashed into a tree. The man had no cell service and had an injury that prevented him from walking out on the trail. His snowmobile clothing and helmet kept him warm enough to survive the overnight low temperatures.

Denmark Fire drove him back to the station and met United Ambulance Service who assessed the man. He refused transport and was picked up by friends.

