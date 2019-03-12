MAINE, USA — Snow totals courtesy NWS Gray and NWS Caribou.
...Cumberland County...
Gorham 7.5 in 1019 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
Portland 6.0 in 1019 AM 12/03 ASOS
Cumberland 5.1 in 1141 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
Falmouth 4.2 in 0939 AM 12/03 NWS Employee
Pownal 4.1 S 1.8 in 0740 AM 12/03 COCORAHS
Windham 3.9 NW 1.3 in 0700 AM 12/03 COCORAHS
New Gloucester 3.0 SE 1.2 in 0700 AM 12/03 COCORAHS
...Knox County...
Camden 2.0 in 1135 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
Hope 2.0 in 1020 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
...Lincoln County...
Westport Island 2.2 SSW 3.2 in 0800 AM 12/03 COCORAHS
...Oxford County...
Otisfield 2.0 in 1041 AM 12/03
Buckfield 2.0 in 1039 AM 12/03 Public
Otisfield 2.0 in 1038 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
...York County...
York 12.4 in 0926 AM 12/03 Public
Ogunquit 12.4 in 0911 AM 12/03 CO-OP Observer
Kennebunk 11.5 in 1052 AM 12/03 Public
Kennebunk 11.0 in 0924 AM 12/03 Public
Kittery 10.0 in 0925 AM 12/03 Public
North Berwick 5.3 W 8.9 in 0720 AM 12/03 COCORAHS
Kennebunk 7.0 in 0825 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
Kennebunk 5.8 in 0559 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
Biddeford 5.0 in 0700 AM 12/03 COCORAHS
Old Orchard Beach 5.0 in 0535 AM
...Aroostook County...
Hodgdon 6.5 in 1126 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
Cary 6.0 in 1110 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
North Amity 6.0 in 1015 AM 12/03 Public
...Penobscot County...
Dexter 4.0 in 1117 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
