MAINE, USA — Snow totals courtesy NWS Gray and NWS Caribou.

...Cumberland County...

Gorham 7.5 in 1019 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter

Portland 6.0 in 1019 AM 12/03 ASOS

Cumberland 5.1 in 1141 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter

Falmouth 4.2 in 0939 AM 12/03 NWS Employee

Pownal 4.1 S 1.8 in 0740 AM 12/03 COCORAHS

Windham 3.9 NW 1.3 in 0700 AM 12/03 COCORAHS

New Gloucester 3.0 SE 1.2 in 0700 AM 12/03 COCORAHS



...Knox County...

Camden 2.0 in 1135 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter

Hope 2.0 in 1020 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter



...Lincoln County...

Westport Island 2.2 SSW 3.2 in 0800 AM 12/03 COCORAHS



...Oxford County...

Otisfield 2.0 in 1041 AM 12/03

Buckfield 2.0 in 1039 AM 12/03 Public

Otisfield 2.0 in 1038 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter



...York County...

York 12.4 in 0926 AM 12/03 Public

Ogunquit 12.4 in 0911 AM 12/03 CO-OP Observer

Kennebunk 11.5 in 1052 AM 12/03 Public

Kennebunk 11.0 in 0924 AM 12/03 Public

Kittery 10.0 in 0925 AM 12/03 Public

North Berwick 5.3 W 8.9 in 0720 AM 12/03 COCORAHS

Kennebunk 7.0 in 0825 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter

Kennebunk 5.8 in 0559 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter

Biddeford 5.0 in 0700 AM 12/03 COCORAHS

Old Orchard Beach 5.0 in 0535 AM

...Aroostook County...

Hodgdon 6.5 in 1126 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter

Cary 6.0 in 1110 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter

North Amity 6.0 in 1015 AM 12/03 Public



...Penobscot County...

Dexter 4.0 in 1117 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter

