MAINE, USA — The National Weather Service (NWS) station in Gary collects data from a variety of sources, including trained spotters, NWS employees, and public volunteers, throughout the state.

As of 9:24 a.m., here are the reported town-by-town totals:

Androscoggin County

  • Durham: 8.5 in    0217 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • 1 ENE Lisbon Falls: 8.5 in    0904 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • 1 N Lewiston: 8.4 in    0700 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 2 N Auburn: 8.4 in    0901 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 2 E Lewiston: 8.0 in    0753 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • 1 NW Auburn: 7.3 in    0411 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • Mechanic Falls: 7.2 in    0817 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 1 WNW Minot: 5.8 in    1250 AM 03/24   Public


Cumberland County

  • 4 WSW New Gloucester: 8.7 in    0418 AM 03/24   NWS Employee 
  • 3 ENE South Windham: 8.5 in    0727 AM 03/24   NWS Employee 
  • 1 N Cumberland: 8.0 in    0622 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • 2 SE New Gloucester: 8.0 in    0718 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 2 N Gray: 7.9 in    0357 AM 03/24   NWS Employee 
  • 2 SSE Raymond: 7.8 in    0726 AM 03/24   NWS Employee 
  • 2 NW Falmouth: 7.6 in    0748 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter Gray 
  • NWS Office: 7.6 in    0800 AM 03/24   Official NWS Obs 
  • Gorham: 7.5 in    0747 AM 03/24   Public 4 
  • SSE Naples: 7.5 in    0219 AM 03/24   Public 
  • New Gloucester: 7.5 in    0751 AM 03/24   Public 
  • North Windham: 7.5 in    0244 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 3 SSE Gorham: 7.4 in    0921 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • 2 S Naples: 7.0 in    1130 PM 03/23   Public 
  • Harpswell: 6.9 in    0722 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 5 S Bridgton: 6.5 in    0615 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 1 NE Cumberland: 6.5 in    1241 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 2 WSW Falmouth: 6.5 in    1151 PM 03/23   NWS Employee 
  • 2 SSE Bridgton: 6.5 in    0648 AM 03/24   Public 
  • Portland - N Deering: 6.3 in    0142 AM 03/24   NWS Employee 
  • Portland Jetport: 6.1 in    0730 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • 3 SSE Naples: 6.0 in    1020 PM 03/23   Public 
  • 1 ESE Raymond: 6.0 in    0758 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 1 SSW Brunswick: 5.8 in    0725 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • South Portland: 5.5 in    0900 AM 03/24   Public 
  • Yarmouth: 4.7 in    0902 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • Scarborough: 4.5 in    1100 PM 03/23   Public


Franklin County

  • 3 WSW New Sharon: 11.0 in   0858 AM 03/24   Public 
  • Farmington: 9.0 in    0720 AM 03/24   Public


Kennebec County

  • Windsor: 9.3 in    0900 AM 03/24   Public 
  • Mount Vernon: 8.9 in    0748 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 1 NW Farmingdale: 7.2 in    0614 AM 03/24   Public 
  • Clinton: 6.5 in    0633 AM 03/24   Public 
  • Winslow: 6.0 in    0750 AM 03/24   Public 
  • Augusta: 5.0 in    0904 AM 03/24   Public


Knox County

  • Hope: 5.0 in    0622 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • 1 SSW Camden: 2.5 in    0527 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter


Lincoln County

  • Dresden: 9.5 in    0920 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 1 SE Jefferson: 7.0 in    0747 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • 1 SSE Alna: 5.0 in    0906 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • Westport: 5.0 in    0903 AM 03/24   Public


Oxford County

  • 3 WNW Newry : 10.8 in   0649 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • Hebron: 8.8 in    0723 AM 03/24   Public 
  • Bryant Pond: 8.5 in    1231 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 4 W Sumner: 8.5 in    0116 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 1 W Otisfield: 8.0 in    0752 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • 4 SSW Otisfield: 7.8 in    0508 AM 03/24   NWS Employee 
  • Peru: 7.8 in    1116 PM 03/23   Public


Sagadahoc County

  • Topsham: 9.0 in    0747 AM 03/24   Public


Somerset County

  •  5 ESE Norridgewock: 11.0 in   0620 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter

  • Waldo County
  • 2 NNE Frankfort: 9.0 in    0627 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 2 N Knox: 7.5 in    0529 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter


York County

  • Waterboro: 8.0 in    0910 AM 03/24   Public 
  • Limington: 7.6 in    0720 AM 03/24   Public 
  • 2 NE Kennebunk: 6.0 in    0229 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter 
  • 5 NNW Acton: 5.0 in    1234 AM 03/24   Public 
  • Old Orchard Beach: 4.2 in    0500 AM 03/24   NWS Employee 
  • 1 WSW Kittery: 3.0 in    0749 AM 03/24   Trained Spotter

RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast

RELATED: Snow brings power outages to Maine