MAINE, USA — The National Weather Service (NWS) station in Gary collects data from a variety of sources, including trained spotters, NWS employees, and public volunteers, throughout the state.

As of 9:24 a.m., here are the reported town-by-town totals:

Androscoggin County

Durham: 8.5 in 0217 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

1 ENE Lisbon Falls: 8.5 in 0904 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

1 N Lewiston: 8.4 in 0700 AM 03/24 Public

2 N Auburn: 8.4 in 0901 AM 03/24 Public

2 E Lewiston: 8.0 in 0753 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

1 NW Auburn: 7.3 in 0411 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

Mechanic Falls: 7.2 in 0817 AM 03/24 Public

1 WNW Minot: 5.8 in 1250 AM 03/24 Public



Cumberland County

4 WSW New Gloucester: 8.7 in 0418 AM 03/24 NWS Employee

3 ENE South Windham: 8.5 in 0727 AM 03/24 NWS Employee

1 N Cumberland: 8.0 in 0622 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

2 SE New Gloucester: 8.0 in 0718 AM 03/24 Public

2 N Gray: 7.9 in 0357 AM 03/24 NWS Employee

2 SSE Raymond: 7.8 in 0726 AM 03/24 NWS Employee

2 NW Falmouth: 7.6 in 0748 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter Gray

NWS Office: 7.6 in 0800 AM 03/24 Official NWS Obs

Gorham: 7.5 in 0747 AM 03/24 Public 4

SSE Naples: 7.5 in 0219 AM 03/24 Public

New Gloucester: 7.5 in 0751 AM 03/24 Public

North Windham: 7.5 in 0244 AM 03/24 Public

3 SSE Gorham: 7.4 in 0921 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

2 S Naples: 7.0 in 1130 PM 03/23 Public

Harpswell: 6.9 in 0722 AM 03/24 Public

5 S Bridgton: 6.5 in 0615 AM 03/24 Public

1 NE Cumberland: 6.5 in 1241 AM 03/24 Public

2 WSW Falmouth: 6.5 in 1151 PM 03/23 NWS Employee

2 SSE Bridgton: 6.5 in 0648 AM 03/24 Public

Portland - N Deering: 6.3 in 0142 AM 03/24 NWS Employee

Portland Jetport: 6.1 in 0730 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

3 SSE Naples: 6.0 in 1020 PM 03/23 Public

1 ESE Raymond: 6.0 in 0758 AM 03/24 Public

1 SSW Brunswick: 5.8 in 0725 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

South Portland: 5.5 in 0900 AM 03/24 Public

Yarmouth: 4.7 in 0902 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

Scarborough: 4.5 in 1100 PM 03/23 Public



Franklin County

3 WSW New Sharon: 11.0 in 0858 AM 03/24 Public

Farmington: 9.0 in 0720 AM 03/24 Public



Kennebec County

Windsor: 9.3 in 0900 AM 03/24 Public

Mount Vernon: 8.9 in 0748 AM 03/24 Public

1 NW Farmingdale: 7.2 in 0614 AM 03/24 Public

Clinton: 6.5 in 0633 AM 03/24 Public

Winslow: 6.0 in 0750 AM 03/24 Public

Augusta: 5.0 in 0904 AM 03/24 Public



Knox County

Hope: 5.0 in 0622 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

1 SSW Camden: 2.5 in 0527 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter



Lincoln County

Dresden: 9.5 in 0920 AM 03/24 Public

1 SE Jefferson: 7.0 in 0747 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

1 SSE Alna: 5.0 in 0906 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

Westport: 5.0 in 0903 AM 03/24 Public



Oxford County

3 WNW Newry : 10.8 in 0649 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

Hebron: 8.8 in 0723 AM 03/24 Public

Bryant Pond: 8.5 in 1231 AM 03/24 Public

4 W Sumner: 8.5 in 0116 AM 03/24 Public

1 W Otisfield: 8.0 in 0752 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

4 SSW Otisfield: 7.8 in 0508 AM 03/24 NWS Employee

Peru: 7.8 in 1116 PM 03/23 Public



Sagadahoc County

Topsham: 9.0 in 0747 AM 03/24 Public



Somerset County

5 ESE Norridgewock: 11.0 in 0620 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter



Waldo County

2 NNE Frankfort: 9.0 in 0627 AM 03/24 Public

2 N Knox: 7.5 in 0529 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter



York County

Waterboro: 8.0 in 0910 AM 03/24 Public

Limington: 7.6 in 0720 AM 03/24 Public

2 NE Kennebunk: 6.0 in 0229 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

5 NNW Acton: 5.0 in 1234 AM 03/24 Public

Old Orchard Beach: 4.2 in 0500 AM 03/24 NWS Employee

1 WSW Kittery: 3.0 in 0749 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter

