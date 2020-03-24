MAINE, USA — The National Weather Service (NWS) station in Gary collects data from a variety of sources, including trained spotters, NWS employees, and public volunteers, throughout the state.
As of 9:24 a.m., here are the reported town-by-town totals:
Androscoggin County
- Durham: 8.5 in 0217 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- 1 ENE Lisbon Falls: 8.5 in 0904 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- 1 N Lewiston: 8.4 in 0700 AM 03/24 Public
- 2 N Auburn: 8.4 in 0901 AM 03/24 Public
- 2 E Lewiston: 8.0 in 0753 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- 1 NW Auburn: 7.3 in 0411 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- Mechanic Falls: 7.2 in 0817 AM 03/24 Public
- 1 WNW Minot: 5.8 in 1250 AM 03/24 Public
Cumberland County
- 4 WSW New Gloucester: 8.7 in 0418 AM 03/24 NWS Employee
- 3 ENE South Windham: 8.5 in 0727 AM 03/24 NWS Employee
- 1 N Cumberland: 8.0 in 0622 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- 2 SE New Gloucester: 8.0 in 0718 AM 03/24 Public
- 2 N Gray: 7.9 in 0357 AM 03/24 NWS Employee
- 2 SSE Raymond: 7.8 in 0726 AM 03/24 NWS Employee
- 2 NW Falmouth: 7.6 in 0748 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter Gray
- NWS Office: 7.6 in 0800 AM 03/24 Official NWS Obs
- Gorham: 7.5 in 0747 AM 03/24 Public 4
- SSE Naples: 7.5 in 0219 AM 03/24 Public
- New Gloucester: 7.5 in 0751 AM 03/24 Public
- North Windham: 7.5 in 0244 AM 03/24 Public
- 3 SSE Gorham: 7.4 in 0921 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- 2 S Naples: 7.0 in 1130 PM 03/23 Public
- Harpswell: 6.9 in 0722 AM 03/24 Public
- 5 S Bridgton: 6.5 in 0615 AM 03/24 Public
- 1 NE Cumberland: 6.5 in 1241 AM 03/24 Public
- 2 WSW Falmouth: 6.5 in 1151 PM 03/23 NWS Employee
- 2 SSE Bridgton: 6.5 in 0648 AM 03/24 Public
- Portland - N Deering: 6.3 in 0142 AM 03/24 NWS Employee
- Portland Jetport: 6.1 in 0730 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- 3 SSE Naples: 6.0 in 1020 PM 03/23 Public
- 1 ESE Raymond: 6.0 in 0758 AM 03/24 Public
- 1 SSW Brunswick: 5.8 in 0725 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- South Portland: 5.5 in 0900 AM 03/24 Public
- Yarmouth: 4.7 in 0902 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- Scarborough: 4.5 in 1100 PM 03/23 Public
Franklin County
- 3 WSW New Sharon: 11.0 in 0858 AM 03/24 Public
- Farmington: 9.0 in 0720 AM 03/24 Public
Kennebec County
- Windsor: 9.3 in 0900 AM 03/24 Public
- Mount Vernon: 8.9 in 0748 AM 03/24 Public
- 1 NW Farmingdale: 7.2 in 0614 AM 03/24 Public
- Clinton: 6.5 in 0633 AM 03/24 Public
- Winslow: 6.0 in 0750 AM 03/24 Public
- Augusta: 5.0 in 0904 AM 03/24 Public
Knox County
- Hope: 5.0 in 0622 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- 1 SSW Camden: 2.5 in 0527 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
Lincoln County
- Dresden: 9.5 in 0920 AM 03/24 Public
- 1 SE Jefferson: 7.0 in 0747 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- 1 SSE Alna: 5.0 in 0906 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- Westport: 5.0 in 0903 AM 03/24 Public
Oxford County
- 3 WNW Newry : 10.8 in 0649 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- Hebron: 8.8 in 0723 AM 03/24 Public
- Bryant Pond: 8.5 in 1231 AM 03/24 Public
- 4 W Sumner: 8.5 in 0116 AM 03/24 Public
- 1 W Otisfield: 8.0 in 0752 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- 4 SSW Otisfield: 7.8 in 0508 AM 03/24 NWS Employee
- Peru: 7.8 in 1116 PM 03/23 Public
Sagadahoc County
- Topsham: 9.0 in 0747 AM 03/24 Public
Somerset County
- 5 ESE Norridgewock: 11.0 in 0620 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
Waldo County
- 2 NNE Frankfort: 9.0 in 0627 AM 03/24 Public
- 2 N Knox: 7.5 in 0529 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
York County
- Waterboro: 8.0 in 0910 AM 03/24 Public
- Limington: 7.6 in 0720 AM 03/24 Public
- 2 NE Kennebunk: 6.0 in 0229 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
- 5 NNW Acton: 5.0 in 1234 AM 03/24 Public
- Old Orchard Beach: 4.2 in 0500 AM 03/24 NWS Employee
- 1 WSW Kittery: 3.0 in 0749 AM 03/24 Trained Spotter
RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast
RELATED: Snow brings power outages to Maine