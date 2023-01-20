Here's a look into the snow seen across Maine today

As the snow now shimmers on the ground, some are taking advantage of the weather and enjoying it while it lasts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MAINE, USA — A blanket of snow swept across the state Thursday night into Friday morning — a storm some Mainers didn't think they would get to see with the mild winter.

As the snow now shimmers on the ground, some are taking advantage of the weather and enjoying it while it lasts.

Here are a handful of today's submissions from Mainers to the Near ME feature on the NEWS CENTER Maine app, giving appreciation to the highly anticipated snowfall.

South Berwick, Maine

Cushing, Maine

South Berwick, Maine

Edgecomb, Maine

Belgrade, Maine

York, Maine

North Berwick, Maine

South Berwick, Maine

Arundel, Maine

South Portland, Maine

Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Sanford, Maine

Steuben, Maine

Fryeburg, Maine