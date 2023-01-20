x
Here's a look into the snow seen across Maine today

As the snow now shimmers on the ground, some are taking advantage of the weather and enjoying it while it lasts.

MAINE, USA — A blanket of snow swept across the state Thursday night into Friday morning — a storm some Mainers didn't think they would get to see with the mild winter.

Here are a handful of today's submissions from Mainers to the Near ME feature on the NEWS CENTER Maine app, giving appreciation to the highly anticipated snowfall.

South Berwick, Maine

Credit: Dan Smith
Cushing, Maine

Credit: Addie Poland
South Berwick, Maine

Credit: Dan Smith
Edgecomb, Maine

Credit: Helen Bryan
Belgrade, Maine

Credit: Kathy Scribner-Levasseur
York, Maine

Credit: Becky
North Berwick, Maine

Credit: Valerie A.
South Berwick, Maine

Credit: Susan Estes
Arundel, Maine

Credit: Stacy Gile
South Portland, Maine

Credit: Tammie Higgins
Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Sanford, Maine

Steuben, Maine

Fryeburg, Maine 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.  

