Sunday is the start of our unsettled weather pattern.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move their way in through the second half of the weekend. Some downpours are also possible. Any storms that develop could put out strong wind gusts, too. It'll become muggier into the rest of Sunday. High temperatures will be on either side of 70 degrees.

Sunday will start off with more clouds to the south, with showers arriving by 9 AM. Central and Northern Maine will probably see a little more sunshine.

Everyone should be in the clouds or seeing showers by the early afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. If you're caught under any of the showers, heavy rain is possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the early evening. Everyone won't be seeing rain all at once. You'll have breaks in between.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continue into tonight. It'll feel a lot muggier, too.

We'll stick with the humid conditions for the bulk of the upcoming week.

© NEWS CENTER Maine