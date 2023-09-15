How have tropical systems affected Maine in the past?

Hurricane Lee is moving closer to our state, so let's see how we've handled similar systems in the past.

PORTLAND, Maine — As Hurricane Lee makes its way toward New England and the Canadian Maritimes and is predicted to lessen to a tropical storm by the time it nears the Gulf of Maine, let's take a look past tropical systems and their impacts on the state of Maine.

Much of the state is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning. I think it goes without being said, but this doesn't happen very often this far north.

This declaration hasn't happened since what was left of Hurricane Isaias moved through back in 2020.

The last time we had a hurricane watch was back in 2008 with Kyle, as the tropical system moved through the area.

Here's a look at some of those systems as they moved through.

Carol and Edna moved through in August and September of 1954 within a couple of weeks of each other. This resulted in 11 deaths and $17 million in damages. There was even a presidential disaster declaration.

But remember, this was in 1954 before we had many of the technologies and waring systems that we have today. To put that into perspective, the first televised weather in front of a map was also in 1954, so we've come a long way since then.

Hurricane Gerda is the most recent hurricane to make landfall in Maine. It reached us Down East back in 1969 as a Category 1 hurricane. It had sustained wind speeds up to 80 mph and some got more than 5 inches of rain.

We will be here all weekend watching the tropical system as it moves into the region. You can get the latest information on the storm here.