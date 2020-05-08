New England sees major damages from Isaias; tree crashes through home in North Conway

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries as a result of the tree crashing through the house.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Significant damage following storm Isaias can be seen throughout Maine and New England.

North Conway, New Hampshire, has many trees down and debris in the roadway.

A home on Kearsage Road in that town has major damage as a tree had crashed through the roof overnight during the storm.

The home is now surrounded by police tape. There are also wires down in the area.

