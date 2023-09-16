Take a look at these stunning sunset pictures from before and after the nor'easter

While our minds were focused on the upcoming storm, the skies lit up with a stunning display over Maine.

MAINE, USA — The sky put on a tremendous show Friday night, ahead of the incoming nor'easter storm. Mainers have had their eyes on Hurricane Lee as it grew in power with the Gulf of Maine in its sights, but there was a nice surprise ahead of landfall -- and after.

This old adage, "Red sky at night, sailor's delight. Red sky in morning, sailor's warning," was certainly put to the test, as Lee crept closer and closer to landfall in New England and the Canadian Maritimes midday on Saturday.

Viewers have been sending us pictures of the vibrant sunset, and we've put a lot of those submissions together for you to enjoy. Check it out.