Take a look at these stunning sunset pictures from before and after the nor'easter

While our minds were focused on the upcoming storm, the skies lit up with a stunning display over Maine.

MAINE, USA — The sky put on a tremendous show Friday night, ahead of the incoming nor'easter storm. Mainers have had their eyes on Hurricane Lee as it grew in power with the Gulf of Maine in its sights, but there was a nice surprise ahead of landfall -- and after. 

This old adage, "Red sky at night, sailor's delight. Red sky in morning, sailor's warning," was certainly put to the test, as Lee crept closer and closer to landfall in New England and the Canadian Maritimes midday on Saturday. 

Viewers have been sending us pictures of the vibrant sunset, and we've put a lot of those submissions together for you to enjoy. Check it out. 

Credit: Emmy Deering
Credit: Emmy Deering
Credit: Becky Knox
Sunset before the Storm Sept 15th and after the Storm Sept 16th Credit: Becky Knox
Credit: Brad
Credit: Brad
Credit: Nancy Sharp
Credit: Nancy Sharp
Credit: Jon
Credit: Jon
Credit: Ken Roberts
Pennesseewassee Lake in Norway ME about 7 PM 9/15/23 Credit: Ken Roberts
Credit: Diane Hutchins
Credit: Diane Hutchins
Credit: Amanda N
Credit: Amanda N
Credit: Matthew Frost
Credit: Matthew Frost
Credit: Denise Melanson
Credit: Denise Melanson
Credit: Denise Melanson
Credit: Denise Melanson
Credit: Jeannine Morneau
Credit: Jeannine Morneau
Credit: Melody Thornton
Credit: Melody Thornton
Credit: Cathy Donahue
Credit: Cathy Donahue
Credit: Cathy Donahue
Credit: Cathy Donahue
Credit: Rob Jordan
Credit: Rob Jordan
Credit: Jamie Grant
Credit: Jamie Grant
Credit: Shannon Snowman
Credit: Shannon Snowman
Credit: Greg Garrick
Credit: Greg Garrick
Credit: Laurie Rodrigue
Credit: Laurie Rodrigue
Credit: Laurie Rodrigue
Credit: Laurie Rodrigue
Credit: Nicole Willard
Credit: Nicole Willard
Credit: Danita Gilbert
Credit: Danita Gilbert
Credit: Therese Hersey
Credit: Therese Hersey
Credit: Stacey Slack
Credit: Stacey Slack
Credit: Cindy Place
Credit: Cindy Place
Credit: Wayne Sprague
Credit: Wayne Sprague
Credit: Eric Blow
Credit: Eric Blow
Credit: Sherry Schumacher
Credit: Sherry Schumacher
Credit: Arthur
Credit: Arthur
Credit: Erik
Credit: Erik
Credit: Erik
Credit: Erik
Credit: Erik
Credit: Erik
Credit: Mackenzie Herrick
Credit: Mackenzie Herrick
Credit: Allyson McDougall
Credit: Allyson McDougall
Credit: Jennifer King
Credit: Jennifer King
Credit: Ray Myatt
Red sky at night before Lee's arrival Credit: Ray Myatt
Credit: Tylor Marquis
Credit: Tylor Marquis
Credit: Ray Myatt
Credit: Ray Myatt
Credit: Lindsay Letourneau
Credit: Lindsay Letourneau
Credit: Elly Atwood
Credit: Elly Atwood
Credit: Diana Onacki
Credit: Diana Onacki
Credit: Diana Onacki
Credit: Diana Onacki
Credit: Concetta Clark
Credit: Concetta Clark
Credit: Judy Saunders
Credit: Judy Saunders
Credit: Diana Onacki
Credit: Diana Onacki
Credit: Alicia
Credit: Alicia
Credit: Alicia
Credit: Alicia
Credit: Laura
Credit: Laura
Credit: Laura
Credit: Laura
Credit: Michael Soronen
Credit: Michael Soronen
Credit: Terri Parquette
Credit: Terri Parquette
Credit: Chris Burnell
Credit: Chris Burnell
Credit: Michael Soronen
Credit: Michael Soronen
Credit: Jill Buzzell
This was taken the night before Hurricane Lee Credit: Jill Buzzell
Credit: Liz Havu
Credit: Liz Havu

