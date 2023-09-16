STORM CENTER: What we're seeing across the state as the nor'easter arrives

NEWS CENTER Maine has crews stationed across the state.

MAINE, Maine — We've been watching Hurricane Lee all week, tracking its path as it was projected to reach the Gulf of Maine.

The hurricane became a tropical system Friday and has since been downgraded to a nor'easter, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still pack a punch.

As of Saturday morning, tens of thousands of Mainers were without power, and those numbers were expected to climb throughout the day and into the night.

Versant reported at 12:45 p.m. that 31,959 customers were without power. Shortly after noon Saturday, Central Maine Power reported that 51,419 customers were without power.

NEWS CENTER Maine has crews across the state keeping an eye on the storm as it creeps along the coastline, bringing heavy winds and rain to many locations.

Lubec

NEWS CENTER Maine's Donovan Lynch reports at 10 a.m. Saturday from the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec, where high winds and heavy rain wallop the coastline.

As of noon Saturday, rain and wind had been consistent at Maine's easternmost point, where the nor'easter was hitting the Pine Tree State the hardest.

Camp Ellis, Saco

NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Aaron Myler reports from Camp Ellis in Saco on Saturday morning, where the biggest concern is keeping the water out of homes, he said.

Bar Harbor

NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Dana Osgood was stationed in Bar Harbor on Saturday morning, where she recorded wind along the coastline.

Bangor

NEWS CENTER Maine's Rya Wooten reports Saturday afternoon from Howard Street in Bangor, where a tree had broken due to heavy winds and rain.

Catch up on our coverage as we prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Lee here: