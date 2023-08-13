x
Severe weather threat upgraded for large hail across Maine

Hail up to 2 inches in size is estimated to fall over Maine Sunday.
MAINE, USA — All of Maine is now under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening due to the threat of large hail.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for nearly all of Maine.

A watch means you should prepare for severe weather and follow updates. A warning means to take cover now and that severe storms are imminent or occurring.

Doppler radar estimated up to golf ball-sized hail was falling over Somerset County near Solon and heading into Piscataquis County around 3 p.m.

The hail could be as large as 2 inches, or a medium-sized hen egg.

A weather spotter reported 1.8-inch hail near the New Hampshire border at Rollinsford early today.

The hour-by-hour forecast calls for more severe thunderstorms through 5 p.m. Sunday.

I’ll see you at 6 and 11 p.m. with storm-tracking updates.

