The latest details on Hurricane Lee's impacts to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The latest update, as of 4 p.m. Friday, puts Hurricane Lee 340 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The outer rain bands are approaching southern New England. The storm will continue moving north Saturday into the Gulf of Maine.

The track of the landfall means very little right now, as the wind field is expanding. Hurricane force wind extends 105 miles from the center and tropical storm force wind extend outward up to 320 miles.

The top three impacts from Lee are damaging wind, beach erosion, and flooding rains. A large wind field will lead to scattered outages, especially for down east Maine.

Beach erosion will impact the entire Maine coastline with long-duration swells as well as large waves up to 20 feet or more.

Flash flooding is possible for eastern Maine and Down East, with 1 to 3 inches or more of rain expected Saturday.

Wind is the biggest wildcard with the storm as we have fully leafed trees and saturated soils lowering our wind threshold.

Gusts at peak storm Saturday will be in the 35 to 50+ range for a good chunk of the coastline and Down East.

The main reason tropical storm warnings are up for the coastline and part of inland locations is because of the wind threat.

Rainfall is also a concern because of saturated soils with several inches expected Down East.

Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the latest forecast:

