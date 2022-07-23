Police identify girl killed by falling tree during severe storm while on family camping trip in Standish

“This horrific tragedy also proved to be a miracle that the rest of the family survived this incident.”

STANDISH, Maine — With the family’s approval, the name of the 9-year-old girl killed by a falling tree during a severe thunderstorm near the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish was released by police Saturday.

Hallie Oldham of Poland was killed Thursday when a large pine tree uprooted by strong winds fell on the roof of the family’s car, Captain Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office said in an updated press release Saturday. The family was getting ready to leave the campground to escape the storm when the tree fell on the car. Hallie’s mom and younger sister were also inside the car when the tree fell and killed Hallie.

Another tree fell on the awning of the Oldham’s camper and damaged the family’s other car.

“Given the extent of destruction surrounding the Oldham’s vehicles and their campsite, this horrific tragedy also proved to be a miracle that the rest of the family survived this incident, Floss said in the release. "The public safety community joins local communities in showing support for the Oldham family in their time of tremendous grief."

Friends of the Oldham family are planning to set up a GoFundMe account for the family, according to Foss.