MAINE, USA — Severe weather ripped through Maine on Thursday afternoon and evening, leading to downed trees and power outages in parts of the state.

Police confirmed that severe weather in Standish caused a tree to fall on a car, killing a 9-year-old girl inside.

This tree came down across power lines on Route 114 in Sebago during a thunderstorm this afternoon. Please drive safely and stay away from any downed lines. pic.twitter.com/jphXkTfLNK — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) July 21, 2022

A nice summer day turned stormy, as blue skies made way for ominous clouds.

Time lapse of the severe-warned storm over Sebago this afternoon #NCMwx #MEwx pic.twitter.com/na9BGFYouh — Mike Slifer (@MikeSliferWX) July 21, 2022

Numerous NEWS CENTER Maine viewers submitted hail photos from their areas of the state. Some of the hail chunks appeared to be at least the size of a quarter.

