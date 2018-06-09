AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A severe thunderstorm swept through southern Maine Thursday afternoon bringing down trees and causing power outages.

Radar estimated wind speeds around 60 mph in the Brunswick area.

As of 3:00 p.m. Central Maine Power was reporting more than 26,000 customers without power. The majority of outages are in Cumberland, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc counties.

The storm swept through the Pine Tree state in about three hours beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Trees came down on top of parked cars at the Sagadahoc County Court House in Bath causing damage.

A mass exodus of beach-goers in Ogunquit packed up and headed off the beach Thursday as clouds rolled in quickly. Ctsy Dr. Costa

© NEWS CENTER Maine