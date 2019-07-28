Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Gray ME

415 PM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019



MEC011-282045-

/O.CON.KGYX.SV.W.0025.000000T0000Z-190728T2045Z/

Kennebec ME-

415 PM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019



...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL KENNEBEC COUNTY...



At 414 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belgrade, or 9

miles northwest of Augusta, moving east at 15 mph. Belgrade and

Sidney are in the path of this storm.



HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.



SOURCE...Radar indicated.



IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.



Locations impacted include...

Augusta, Waterville, Oakland, Belgrade, Manchester, Vassalboro,

Sidney, Winslow, Readfield, Mount Vernon and Rome.



This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 114 and 127.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.



Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.



&&



LAT...LON 4440 6995 4452 6993 4455 6963 4433 6967

TIME...MOT...LOC 2014Z 286DEG 14KT 4444 6987



HAIL...1.00IN

WIND...60MPH

