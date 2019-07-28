The following is a statement from the National Weather Service:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

MEC003-281900-

/O.NEW.KCAR.SV.W.0040.190728T1818Z-190728T1900Z/



The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a



* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Coos County in northern New Hampshire...



* Until 400 PM EDT.



* At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Colebrook,

moving east at 25 mph.



HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.



SOURCE...Radar indicated.



IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.



* Locations impacted include...

Colebrook, Errol, Dixville, Pittsburg, Columbia, Clarksville,

Wentworth Location and Stewartstown.



This also includes...

Dixville Notch State Park, Coleman State Park, and Magalloway

Mountain.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.



&&



LAT...LON 4479 7157 4482 7158 4484 7155 4486 7155

4491 7150 4493 7151 4496 7152 4498 7154

4499 7153 4508 7107 4481 7104 4478 7159

TIME...MOT...LOC 1858Z 257DEG 20KT 4488 7148



HAIL...1.00IN

WIND...60MPH

