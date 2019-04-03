Sunshine is heading our way but not before Monday's Nor'easter pounds the state.

As of 7:30 a.m. some towns were reporting several inches of snow.

Biddeford 7.0"

South Portland 4.5"

Portland 4.4"

Hollis 4.3"

Saco 4.2"

Norway 4.1"

Kennebunk 3.8"

Lewiston 3.8"

Otisfield 3.2"

Topsham 3.0"

Waterboro 3.0"

Brunswick 2.8"

Weld 2.5"

Winslow 2.1"

Lisbon 2.0"

Ellsworth 1.5"

Clifton 1.0"

Cambridge 1.0"

Fairfield Center 0.5"

Several schools called off school Monday including Portland School District.

As of 12:00 a.m.

Yarmouth Police shut down traffic in both directions on Route 115 also known as West Main Street after they say a driver hit several utility poles and then fled the scene.

Police in Yarmouth say the road may be closed most of Monday as public safety and Central Maine Power crews clean up the downed poles.