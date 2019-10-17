MAINE, Maine — The season's first nor'easter is pounding Maine with strong winds and heavy rain that began Wednesday night and continue to gain momentum early this morning.

The fast-moving storm as of 3:00 a.m. had already knocked out power to almost 15,000 Central Maine Power customers, the majority of them in York county.

Androscoggin - 7

Cumberland - 3,791

Franklin - 73

Knox - 32

Lincoln - 1,542

Oxford - 160

Sagadahoc - 172

Somerset - 1

Waldo - 1

York - 10,965

Emera Maine is reporting 80 power outages as of 3:15 a.m.

Check CMP outages here.

Check Emera outages here.

With the storm track looking like it will go directly over or even west of Portland, the focus for the strongest winds will be from Casco Bay all the way through Penobscot Bay and Downeast Maine. The gust potential is high...60 mph, perhaps a bit more. This is strong enough for power outages and the numbers may run pretty high. Nobody likes a power outage but if there is a silver lining, it's not like a winter outage when temps are dangerously cold and pipes freeze.

Acadia National Park evacuated one of its Park's largest campgrounds Wednesday ahead of the storm. Blackwoods Campground was closed Wednesday afternoon and park officials say they will evaluate conditions today to determine the campground will re-open.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine is reporting wind gusts as of 3:16 a.m.

LOCATION SPEED TIME/DATE PROVIDER

...CUMBERLAND COUNTY...

PORTLAND 50 MPH 0230 AM 10/17 CWOP

PORTLAND JETPORT 47 MPH 0249 AM 10/17 ASOS

CAPE ELIZABETH 40 MPH 0300 AM 10/17 CWOP

...KNOX COUNTY...

ROCKLAND 39 MPH 0248 AM 10/17 AWOS

...LINCOLN COUNTY...

NEW HARBOR 55 MPH 0300 AM 10/17 CWOP

...YORK COUNTY...

ARUNDEL 54 MPH 0255 AM 10/17 CWOP

YORK 46 MPH 0254 AM 10/17 CWOP

SANFORD 41 MPH 0158 AM 10/17 AWOS

...NEW HAMPSHIRE...

...BELKNAP COUNTY...

LACONIA 39 MPH 0251 AM 10/17 AWOS

...CHESHIRE COUNTY...

RINDGE 49 MPH 0130 AM 10/17 CWOP

KEENE 44 MPH 0232 AM 10/17 AWOS

...COOS COUNTY...

MOUNT WASHINGTON 123 MPH 0222 AM 10/17 AWOS

STEWARTSTOWN 42 MPH 0232 AM 10/17 CWOP

...HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY...

MANCHESTER I-293 40 MPH 0304 AM 10/17 NHDOT

NASHUA BOIRE FLD 40 MPH 1259 AM 10/17 AWOS

MANCHESTER 40 MPH 0233 AM 10/17 ASOS

HUDSON 39 MPH 1255 AM 10/17 CWOP

...ROCKINGHAM COUNTY...

PORTSMOUTH 51 MPH 0251 AM 10/17 AWOS

STRATHAM 41 MPH 0308 AM 10/17 CWOP

NEWTON 39 MPH 0223 AM 10/17 CWOP

...STRAFFORD COUNTY...

ROCHESTER 40 MPH 0100 AM 10/17 ASOS

...SULLIVAN COUNTY...

SUNAPEE 44 MPH 0256 AM 10/17 CWOP

...MAINE...

...MARITIME STATIONS...

9 ESE OGUNQUIT 49 MPH 0204 AM 10/17 NDBC

WELLS, ME 46 MPH 0254 AM 10/17 NOS-NWLON

BIDDEFORD 45 MPH 0216 AM 10/17 CWOP

4 ESE CAPE ELIZABETH 43 MPH 0150 AM 10/17 NDBC

NEWAGEN 42 MPH 0301 AM 10/17 CWOP

10 SE YORK 40 MPH 0104 AM 10/17 NDBC

...NEW HAMPSHIRE...

9 SE KITTERY POINT 63 MPH 0200 AM 10/17 NDBC

