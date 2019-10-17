MAINE, Maine — Police Departments across Maine are asking drivers to be extra careful Thursday morning as powerful winds gusting over 60 mph has brought down trees across the state.

Thousands of Mainers are without power Thursday morning but plenty still have to travel to work and school.

A utility pole and wires down on Route 1 in Saco near the Scarborough line closed the road for an hour Thursday morning but as of 5:20 a.m., the road was open.

South Berwick: Route 4 is closed near Outlook Gulf Course due to downed wires.

Cumberland: Tuttle Road in Cumberland has several trees

North Berwick: Fox Farm Hill Road from Ford Quint to Hammond is closed. Debris is in the roadway in most areas and police in the area are asking drivers to use caution.

Woolwich: Route 1 in Woolwich closed around 5:45 a.m. due to tree limbs and power lines down.

Falmouth: Allen Ave. is closed for a downed tree.

Woodstock: Route 26 is closed on South Main Street. Traffic is being diverted to Perkins Valley Road.

Tremont: Seal Cove Road is blocked due to down tree.

Downed trees on train tracks are causing the Downeaster to experience significant service disruptions and delays today.

