Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous tonight for parts of western and northern Maine. The biggest threats with these storms as they head from west to east will be damaging wind gusts and torrential rain.

In addition, conditions are favorable for an isolated tornado in Vermont, New Hampshire, and western Maine. The storms will be weakening as they move out of the mountains, so the severe weather threat is somewhat lower near the coast.

It is worth noting that there have been NO confirmed tornadoes in Maine this year. Last year, there were seven confirmed tornadoes but we usually average two per year.

I would not be shocked if we get reports of power outages, as the storms blow through. Here is a look at the timings for today's activity.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms should be moving offshore around midnight, tonight. Much drier air and quieter conditions will prevail behind the front.

