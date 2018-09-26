*Be sure to download the NEWS CENTER Maine app, so you can get push alerts and updates if severe weather threatens your area. It's free!*

After a soaking through the evening and overnight hours, we will have a break in most of the wet weather through the day. A strong cold front will approach from the west into the mid and late afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous around the evening commute for parts of western and northern Maine. The biggest threats with these storms as they head from west to east will be damaging wind gusts and torrential rain. I would not be shocked if we get reports of power outages, as the storms blow through. Here is a look at the timings for today's activity.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms should be moving offshore around midnight, tonight. I'm thinking anywhere between 10 PM and midnight. Much drier air and quieter conditions will prevail behind the front.

