x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Rare 'blue' supermoon illuminates Maine

What's even rarer—it's the second supermoon to happen in the same calendar month, which hasn't happened since 2018.
Credit: David Bean
Credit: David Bean

PORTLAND, Maine — A rare "blue" supermoon lit up the Maine skyline on Wednesday night, marking the closest full moon we will see all year.

According to NASA, it's called a blue moon since it's the second full moon of the month and gets the name supermoon due to how unusually close to Earth it is. 

"About 25 percent of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3 percent of full moons are blue moons," NASA stated in an article.

What's even rarer—it's the second supermoon to happen this month. The last time a supermoon appeared twice in the same calendar month was in 2018, but according to NASA, it won't happen again until 2037.

The last supermoon of the year will take place in September, so get your cameras ready!

Here are a handful of spectacular photos and videos of Wednesday night's blue supermoon taken in Maine:

Short Sands Beach, York, Maine

Credit: Becky Knox
Super Blue Moon last night Credit: Becky Knox

Fryeburg, Maine

Credit: Elly Atwood
Credit: Elly Atwood

Brewer, Maine

Credit: Patrick Cowan
Credit: Patrick Cowan

Warren, Maine

Credit: Randy
Credit: Randy

Shapleigh, Maine

Credit: Dennis Mondor
Credit: Dennis Mondor

Rockland, Maine

Credit: Beth Birmingham
Credit: Beth Birmingham

Livermore Falls, Maine

Credit: Rhonda Souther
Credit: Rhonda Souther

Livermore Falls, Maine

Credit: Rhonda Souther
Credit: Rhonda Souther

Camp Ellis, Saco, Maine

Credit: Nancy Twomey
Credit: Nancy Twomey

Nubble Lighthouse, York, Maine

Credit: Kay C
Credit: Kay C

Waldoboro, Maine

Credit: Sherry Schumacher
Credit: Sherry Schumacher

Lincoln, Maine

Credit: David Bean
Credit: David Bean

Two Lights State Park, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Credit: Ken Lane using iPhone14 Pro
Credit: Ken Lane using iPhone14 Pro

Timber Island, Kennebunkport, Maine

More Videos

Maine

More Videos

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

More Videos

In Other News

NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast

Before You Leave, Check This Out