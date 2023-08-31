Rare 'blue' supermoon illuminates Maine

What's even rarer—it's the second supermoon to happen in the same calendar month, which hasn't happened since 2018.

PORTLAND, Maine — A rare "blue" supermoon lit up the Maine skyline on Wednesday night, marking the closest full moon we will see all year.

According to NASA, it's called a blue moon since it's the second full moon of the month and gets the name supermoon due to how unusually close to Earth it is.

"About 25 percent of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3 percent of full moons are blue moons," NASA stated in an article.

What's even rarer—it's the second supermoon to happen this month. The last time a supermoon appeared twice in the same calendar month was in 2018, but according to NASA, it won't happen again until 2037.

The last supermoon of the year will take place in September, so get your cameras ready!

Here are a handful of spectacular photos and videos of Wednesday night's blue supermoon taken in Maine:

Short Sands Beach, York, Maine



Fryeburg, Maine

Brewer, Maine

Warren, Maine

Shapleigh, Maine

Rockland, Maine

Livermore Falls, Maine

Livermore Falls, Maine

Camp Ellis, Saco, Maine

Nubble Lighthouse, York, Maine

Waldoboro, Maine

Lincoln, Maine

Two Lights State Park, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Timber Island, Kennebunkport, Maine

