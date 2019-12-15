MAINE, USA — Another December rain storm brought heavy, steady rain to the entire state, especially along the coastline. Rain started late Friday night and lasted through most of the day on Saturday.
This storm featured impressive moisture transport and enough forcing to allow the rain to fall rapidly. Seas were rough, rivers were high, and streets ended up flooded out. There are quite a few spots in Maine that ended up with over 4" of rain total, which is a pretty impressive feat.
Now that most of the heavy rain has wrapped up, we can take a look at just how much fell across the entire state. Thanks to everyone who submitted information to us and the National Weather Service.
Take a look at the current reported totals courtesy of the National Weather Service at Gray and Caribou. They are broken down by county below.
...Androscoggin County...
2 W Auburn 2.88 in 1248 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter
1 S Auburn 2.26 in 0331 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter
Durham 1.97 in 0934 AM 12/14 CWOP
1.8 W Lisbon Falls 1.97 in 0700 AM 12/14 COOP
Poland 1.95 in 0933 AM 12/14 CWOP
Durham 1.92 in 0932 AM 12/14 CWOP
Lewiston 1.92 in 0931 AM 12/14 AWOS
...Aroostook County...
Linneus 0.96 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP
Monticello 0.86 in 0217 PM 12/14 CWOP
Oxbow COOP 0.74 in 0125 PM 12/14 COOP
Monticello 0.65 in 0233 PM 12/14 CWOP
1 E Houlton 0.63 in 0234 PM 12/14 AWOS
Westfield NERON Site 0.63 in 0115 PM 12/14 HADS
Presque Isle 0.61 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP
Fort Kent 0.61 in 0234 PM 12/14 CWOP
Caribou 0.55 in 0223 PM 12/14 ASOS
Presque Isle Airport 0.55 in 0156 PM 12/14 AWOS
Limestone USCRN Site 0.50 in 1200 PM 12/14 HADS
Grand Isle 0.42 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP
Frenchville Airport 0.37 in 0222 PM 12/14 ASOS
...Cumberland County...
3 SSE Gorham 4.12 in 0120 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter
3 WSW Falmouth 3.81 in 1216 PM 12/14 NWS Employee
Buxton 3.49 in 0930 AM 12/14 CWOP
3 W Pownal 3.27 in 0100 PM 12/14 Official NWS Obs
Cumberland 2.50 in 0933 AM 12/14 CWOP
Portland 2.31 in 0931 AM 12/14 CWOP
South Portland 1.7 S 2.26 in 0730 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Scarborough 2.06 in 0648 AM 12/14 CWOP
Cumberland Center 4.4 NW 1.99 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Standish 1.95 in 0935 AM 12/14 CWOP
Sebago 2.4 ESE 1.94 in 0830 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
...Hancock County...
Bar Harbor 3.37 in 0207 PM 12/14 CWOP
Acadia National Park 3.19 in 0158 PM 12/14 RAWS
Sedgwick Ridge 2.94 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP
Blue Hill 4 SSE 2.85 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP
East Surry 2.46 in 0232 PM 12/14 CWOP
Bar Harbor Airport 2.45 in 0210 PM 12/14 AWOS
Blue Hill - Peters Pt 2.37 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP
Trenton 2.24 in 0226 PM 12/14 CWOP
Winter Harbor-SERC 2.11 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP
Blue Hill 2.09 in 0235 PM 12/14 CWOP
Southwest Hbr.-Seawall 2.06 in 0232 PM 12/14 CWOP
Ellsworth Falls 1.95 in 0234 PM 12/14 CWOP
Brooklin School 1.93 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP
Franklin 1.80 in 0228 PM 12/14 CWOP
Otis 1.78 in 0234 PM 12/14 CWOP
Deer Isle 1.5 NNE 1.75 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP
Harborside 1.68 in 0232 PM 12/14 CWOP
Castine 1.64 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP
Lamoine 1.20 in 0235 PM 12/14 CWOP
Naskeag 0.75 in 0233 PM 12/14 CWOP
Southwest Harbor 2.6 SE 0.48 in 0745 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Penobscot 5 NE 0.44 in 0232 PM 12/14 CWOP
Ellsworth 4.5 N 0.32 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Ellsworth 7.4 NW 0.32 in 0800 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Ellsworth 2.9 E 0.31 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Dedham 2 SE 0.28 in 0734 AM 12/14 COOP
...Knox County...
1 SSW Camden 2.64 in 0330 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter
2 S Washington 2.25 in 1146 AM 12/14 Trained Spotter
1 SSW Camden 2.21 in 1215 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter
...Oxford County...
Otisfield 2.19 in 0931 AM 12/14 CWOP
...Penobscot County...
Carmel 1.24 in 0234 PM 12/14 CWOP
Alton 1.19 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP
Millinocket 1.09 in 0202 PM 12/14 ASOS
3.3 NW Patten 1.08 in 0145 PM 12/14 HADS
Bangor International Airport 1.05 in 0159 PM 12/14 ASOS
Bangor 1.00 in 0235 PM 12/14 CWOP
Hermon 0.95 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP
Orono 0.89 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP
Plymouth 0.76 in 0232 PM 12/14 CWOP
Old Twon USCRN Site 0.76 in 1200 PM 12/14 HADS
Bangor 0.63 in 0221 PM 12/14 CWOP
Old Town 4.1 ESE 0.56 in 1030 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Bangor 2.1 N 0.40 in 0800 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Corinna 0.34 in 0800 AM 12/14 COOP
...Piscataquis County...
Kingsbury Precip 1.12 in 0130 PM 12/14 USGS
Blanchard 1.06 in 1245 PM 12/14 COOP
Abbot 0.95 in 1215 PM 12/14 HADS
Greenville 0.81 in 0156 PM 12/14 ASOS
Shirley 0.76 in 0145 PM 12/14 HADS
Abbot 4.6 WNW 0.33 in 0645 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
...Sagadahoc County...
Topsham 2.65 in 0112 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter
Bath 2.17 in 0933 AM 12/14 CWOP
Bath 2.09 in 0931 AM 12/14 CWOP
...Washington County...
Eastport NEPP Site 1.67 in 0145 PM 12/14 HADS
Baring 1.57 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP
Moosehorn 1.44 in 0219 PM 12/14 RAWS
Dennysville 3.1 NW 1.12 in 0800 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Princeton 0.94 in 0233 PM 12/14 CWOP
Danforth COOP 0.88 in 0100 PM 12/14 COOP
Cooper 0.62 in 0233 PM 12/14 CWOP
Eastport 1.4 ESE 0.51 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Perry 3.8 NNW 0.50 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
...York County...
Saco 4.90 in 0803 PM 12/14
Kennebunk 4.61 in 1255 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter
Saco 4.07 in 0933 AM 12/14 CWOP
Kennebunk 3.85 in 0935 AM 12/14 CWOP
Arundel 3.54 in 0931 AM 12/14 CWOP
Rachel Carson - Fts 2.53 in 0925 AM 12/14 RAWS
Kennebunk 1.8 WNW 2.50 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Biddeford 1.5 NNE 2.46 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Kennebunk 0.7 NW 2.46 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
Waterboro 2.45 in 0931 AM 12/14 CWOP
North Berwick 5.3 W 2.36 in 0850 AM 12/14 COCORAHS
5.0 NW Hollis 2.33 in 0850 AM 12/14 HADS
York 2.10 in 0934 AM 12/14 AWS
Berwick 0.5 N 2.10 in 0730 AM 12/14 COCORAHS