MAINE, USA — Another December rain storm brought heavy, steady rain to the entire state, especially along the coastline. Rain started late Friday night and lasted through most of the day on Saturday.

This storm featured impressive moisture transport and enough forcing to allow the rain to fall rapidly. Seas were rough, rivers were high, and streets ended up flooded out. There are quite a few spots in Maine that ended up with over 4" of rain total, which is a pretty impressive feat.

Now that most of the heavy rain has wrapped up, we can take a look at just how much fell across the entire state. Thanks to everyone who submitted information to us and the National Weather Service.

Take a look at the current reported totals courtesy of the National Weather Service at Gray and Caribou. They are broken down by county below.

...Androscoggin County...

2 W Auburn 2.88 in 1248 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter

1 S Auburn 2.26 in 0331 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter

Durham 1.97 in 0934 AM 12/14 CWOP

1.8 W Lisbon Falls 1.97 in 0700 AM 12/14 COOP

Poland 1.95 in 0933 AM 12/14 CWOP

Durham 1.92 in 0932 AM 12/14 CWOP

Lewiston 1.92 in 0931 AM 12/14 AWOS

...Aroostook County...

Linneus 0.96 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP

Monticello 0.86 in 0217 PM 12/14 CWOP

Oxbow COOP 0.74 in 0125 PM 12/14 COOP

Monticello 0.65 in 0233 PM 12/14 CWOP

1 E Houlton 0.63 in 0234 PM 12/14 AWOS

Westfield NERON Site 0.63 in 0115 PM 12/14 HADS

Presque Isle 0.61 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP

Fort Kent 0.61 in 0234 PM 12/14 CWOP

Caribou 0.55 in 0223 PM 12/14 ASOS

Presque Isle Airport 0.55 in 0156 PM 12/14 AWOS

Limestone USCRN Site 0.50 in 1200 PM 12/14 HADS

Grand Isle 0.42 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP

Frenchville Airport 0.37 in 0222 PM 12/14 ASOS

...Cumberland County...

3 SSE Gorham 4.12 in 0120 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter

3 WSW Falmouth 3.81 in 1216 PM 12/14 NWS Employee

Buxton 3.49 in 0930 AM 12/14 CWOP

3 W Pownal 3.27 in 0100 PM 12/14 Official NWS Obs

Cumberland 2.50 in 0933 AM 12/14 CWOP

Portland 2.31 in 0931 AM 12/14 CWOP

South Portland 1.7 S 2.26 in 0730 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Scarborough 2.06 in 0648 AM 12/14 CWOP

Cumberland Center 4.4 NW 1.99 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Standish 1.95 in 0935 AM 12/14 CWOP

Sebago 2.4 ESE 1.94 in 0830 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

...Hancock County...

Bar Harbor 3.37 in 0207 PM 12/14 CWOP

Acadia National Park 3.19 in 0158 PM 12/14 RAWS

Sedgwick Ridge 2.94 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP

Blue Hill 4 SSE 2.85 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP

East Surry 2.46 in 0232 PM 12/14 CWOP

Bar Harbor Airport 2.45 in 0210 PM 12/14 AWOS

Blue Hill - Peters Pt 2.37 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP

Trenton 2.24 in 0226 PM 12/14 CWOP

Winter Harbor-SERC 2.11 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP

Blue Hill 2.09 in 0235 PM 12/14 CWOP

Southwest Hbr.-Seawall 2.06 in 0232 PM 12/14 CWOP

Ellsworth Falls 1.95 in 0234 PM 12/14 CWOP

Brooklin School 1.93 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP

Franklin 1.80 in 0228 PM 12/14 CWOP

Otis 1.78 in 0234 PM 12/14 CWOP

Deer Isle 1.5 NNE 1.75 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP

Harborside 1.68 in 0232 PM 12/14 CWOP

Castine 1.64 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP

Lamoine 1.20 in 0235 PM 12/14 CWOP

Naskeag 0.75 in 0233 PM 12/14 CWOP

Southwest Harbor 2.6 SE 0.48 in 0745 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Penobscot 5 NE 0.44 in 0232 PM 12/14 CWOP

Ellsworth 4.5 N 0.32 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Ellsworth 7.4 NW 0.32 in 0800 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Ellsworth 2.9 E 0.31 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Dedham 2 SE 0.28 in 0734 AM 12/14 COOP

...Knox County...

1 SSW Camden 2.64 in 0330 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter

2 S Washington 2.25 in 1146 AM 12/14 Trained Spotter

1 SSW Camden 2.21 in 1215 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter

Some of the higher rain totals around the state.

...Oxford County...

Otisfield 2.19 in 0931 AM 12/14 CWOP

...Penobscot County...

Carmel 1.24 in 0234 PM 12/14 CWOP

Alton 1.19 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP

Millinocket 1.09 in 0202 PM 12/14 ASOS

3.3 NW Patten 1.08 in 0145 PM 12/14 HADS

Bangor International Airport 1.05 in 0159 PM 12/14 ASOS

Bangor 1.00 in 0235 PM 12/14 CWOP

Hermon 0.95 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP

Orono 0.89 in 0231 PM 12/14 CWOP

Plymouth 0.76 in 0232 PM 12/14 CWOP

Old Twon USCRN Site 0.76 in 1200 PM 12/14 HADS

Bangor 0.63 in 0221 PM 12/14 CWOP

Old Town 4.1 ESE 0.56 in 1030 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Bangor 2.1 N 0.40 in 0800 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Corinna 0.34 in 0800 AM 12/14 COOP

...Piscataquis County...

Kingsbury Precip 1.12 in 0130 PM 12/14 USGS

Blanchard 1.06 in 1245 PM 12/14 COOP

Abbot 0.95 in 1215 PM 12/14 HADS

Greenville 0.81 in 0156 PM 12/14 ASOS

Shirley 0.76 in 0145 PM 12/14 HADS

Abbot 4.6 WNW 0.33 in 0645 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

...Sagadahoc County...

Topsham 2.65 in 0112 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter

Bath 2.17 in 0933 AM 12/14 CWOP

Bath 2.09 in 0931 AM 12/14 CWOP

...Washington County...

Eastport NEPP Site 1.67 in 0145 PM 12/14 HADS

Baring 1.57 in 0230 PM 12/14 CWOP

Moosehorn 1.44 in 0219 PM 12/14 RAWS

Dennysville 3.1 NW 1.12 in 0800 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Princeton 0.94 in 0233 PM 12/14 CWOP

Danforth COOP 0.88 in 0100 PM 12/14 COOP

Cooper 0.62 in 0233 PM 12/14 CWOP

Eastport 1.4 ESE 0.51 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Perry 3.8 NNW 0.50 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

...York County...

Saco 4.90 in 0803 PM 12/14

Kennebunk 4.61 in 1255 PM 12/14 Trained Spotter

Saco 4.07 in 0933 AM 12/14 CWOP

Kennebunk 3.85 in 0935 AM 12/14 CWOP

Arundel 3.54 in 0931 AM 12/14 CWOP

Rachel Carson - Fts 2.53 in 0925 AM 12/14 RAWS

Kennebunk 1.8 WNW 2.50 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Biddeford 1.5 NNE 2.46 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Kennebunk 0.7 NW 2.46 in 0700 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

Waterboro 2.45 in 0931 AM 12/14 CWOP

North Berwick 5.3 W 2.36 in 0850 AM 12/14 COCORAHS

5.0 NW Hollis 2.33 in 0850 AM 12/14 HADS

York 2.10 in 0934 AM 12/14 AWS

Berwick 0.5 N 2.10 in 0730 AM 12/14 COCORAHS